Bo Horvat's debut a success as Islanders top Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — He confessed to some nerves and over-fueling his first shifts with adrenaline, which was only natural given Bo Horvat spent his first eight-plus NHL seasons with the Canucks. But there were plenty of indications in his successful Islanders’ debut to ease any anxiety about how the All-Star center will blend with his new team.

“I thought he fit in nicely,” coach Lane Lambert said. “He’s a very responsible, two-way, 200-foot player. You can see it.”

Horvat was noticeable at both ends of the ice without recording a point and the Islanders won their third straight, 2-1, over the Flyers on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center. They acquired the former Canucks captain during the eight-day All-Star break/bye week for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected first-round pick, and signed him to an eight-year, $68 million extension on Sunday.

“I was really nervous tonight,” said Horvat, who took a team-high four shots in 19:08 as he centered the top line with Mathew Barzal on his right wing and Josh Bailey on the left. “The guys made me feel really comfortable. It feels even better to get that win and get my legs under me.”

The Islanders (26-22-5) face the Kraken on Tuesday night in Horvat’s home debut at USB Arena.

They matched the Penguins’ 57 points but the Penguins, who hold the final wild-card spot, have played four fewer games.

The Islanders have still been held to two or fewer goals in eight straight games. But they scored their first power-play goal in 11 games and have held their opponents to just two goals in the three-game winning streak.

“I thought our team was very focused, everybody felt rested,” said goalie Semyon Varlamov, who made 25 saves as he started consecutive games for the first time this season after a 2-1 overtime win over visiting Vegas on Jan. 28. “I could feel the excitement before the game, too. We had a trade. Bo came in and everybody was excited about it.”

Horvat’s debut also marked a potential long-term switch in roles for Barzal provided the two elite playmakers keep showing the potential for real chemistry. Barzal has essentially centered the top line since John Tavares left for Toronto in 2018.

Horvat had 31 goals and 23 assists in 49 games for the Canucks and nearly had his first goal for the Islanders deflecting defenseman Noah Dobson’s shot off the crossbar at 3:22 of the third period. Barzal’s behind-the back feed found Horvat open in the slot at 13:41 of the first period with Carter Hart (28 saves) getting a shoulder on that hard wrist shot.

“I thought we could have had three or four,” said Barzal, who had two shots in 20:27 and made it 2-0 at 8:18 of the second period as he tipped in Dobson’s feed for a two-game goal streak. “Some good possession time. Some good plays. Every time Bo had the puck, I had confidence he was going to make a good play and he did. He won a lot of battles down low and got me the puck.”

Horvat was also good in the defensive zone.

“He just seemed to be in the right spot,” Barzal said. “He picked off a few pucks and was able to hit me in transition. You can just tell he’s a smart player.”

Kyle Palmieri’s power-play goal from the left circle had made it 1-0 at 17:07 of the first period. The Islanders entered the game 0-for-25 on the power play in their previous 10 games and 3-for-64 over their last 24.

Nicolas Deslauriers cut the deficit to 2-1 at 10:39 of the second period for the Flyers (21-22-9).