Islanders get Noah Dobson, Hudson Fasching back in lineup

PHILADELPHIA — The Islanders’ lineup, bolstered by All-Star center Bo Horvat’s acquisition, got a further boost for Monday night’s game against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center with defenseman Noah Dobson and right wing Hudson Fasching returning following lower-body injuries.

Dobson missed the last four games and Fasching had been out for six. But the eight-day All-Star break/bye week kept them from even longer absences.

“You never want to miss time,” Dobson said. “But I was grateful when it happened with the break.”

Fasching skated on fourth-line center Casey Cizikas’ line along with Matt Martin while Dobson was paired with Sebastian Aho and resumed quarterbacking the first power-play unit, which now includes Horvat.

“He’s real smart at finding his spots,” Dobson said. “He’s another threat that’s going to help us and give another option for guys on the half-wall.”

Romanov’s shield

Defenseman Alexander Romanov played his first game with the full face shield he said he must use for six weeks after taking a puck to the mouth in the first period of the Islanders’ 2-1 overtime win over visiting Vegas on Jan. 28.

Romanov suffered a broken jaw, lost a tooth and suffered additional bone damage above two of his upper teeth. For now, he can only chew food on the left side.

“I have no choice,” Romanov said of using the face shield, which he chose over wearing a full cage. “That’s one option for me, play with cage or with bubble. I’ve never done it.”

Not everything is bad for the 22-year-old. His wife, Sofia, just gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Isles files

G Ilya Sorokin is expected to start Tuesday night against the Kraken at UBS Arena after getting an extra day’s rest following his All-Star appearan . . . Ds Parker Wotherspoon and Samuel Bolduc and LW Ross Johnston were healthy scratches.