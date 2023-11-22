Islanders' Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal gaining confidence in each other on top line

Bo Horvat brought a five-game point streak into Wednesday night’s match. Linemate Mathew Barzal had put together a four-game streak.

The Islanders’ top trio has been playing like one.

“I feel pretty in sync,” Barzal said before the Islanders faced the Flyers at UBS Arena. “I feel like we’re both just getting a gauge on each other on the ice. What needs to happen for our line to succeed.

“I feel like it’s been going better lately, for sure. Sometimes I’m not used to playing with a guy his caliber. He’s an elite player. Giving him space on the ice and not crowding the puck and knowing he’s going to win a battle.”

The Islanders returned to UBS Arena after a 1-1-2 western swing which ended with a 5-4 four-round shootout win in Calgary on Saturday night to snap an 0-4-3 skid.

“We’re starting to get more used to each other,” Horvat said. “He’s got tremendous skill and puck-handling ability. For me, it’s trying to get my timing and knowing where he’s going to be or how he’s going to act out there and how he’s going to maneuver around the ice. I’m starting to figure that out.”

The trip started with Horvat setting up Barzal for a one-timer goal just 40 seconds into the Islanders’ 4-1 loss in Edmonton on Nov. 13. Barzal returned the favor by setting up Horvat for a one-timer from the right circle to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead at 8:33 of the second period in their 4-3 eight-round shootout loss in Vancouver on Nov. 15. Barzal surprised everyone, including Horvat, by sending the puck back after Horvat fed him in the low slot.

Barzal had two goals and four assists in his previous four games while Horvat compiled one goal and four assists in his last five games. Each had two power-play assists in their streaks as the Islanders went 5-for-13 on the man advantage during the four-game trip.

“Pucks are just going in right now,” Horvat said. “We’re creating a lot more opportunities. We’re not trying to make the perfect play, I think is the biggest thing right now. We’re simplifying things and it’s working.”

Their power-play work together has given them more confidence skating five-on-five.

And vice versa.

“When you’re playing well on the power play, it bleeds into your five-on-five game as well,” coach Lane Lambert said. “There’s times when the power play isn’t going, there’s a level of frustration and that’s not a good emotion to have and it can bleed into the five-on-five. The two go hand-in-hand.”

Ironically, Barzal pinpointed a 4-3 overtime loss the visiting Hurricanes on Nov. 4 – which started the Islanders' 0-4-3 slide – as the root of his improved play.

Barzal, still adjusting to playing left wing instead of center, his natural position, said he began to play more aggressively.

“I just started really attacking and using my speed,” Barzal said. “If I’m using my legs, I’m dangerous. If I’m standing around waiting for the puck to come to me, I’m probably not as effective.”

Barzal’s four goals and 11 assists entering Wednesday put him on pace for a 72-point season. He hasn’t topped 62 points since notching 22 goals and 63 assists for 85 points as a rookie in 2017-18.

“The last four, five years, we’ve had an emphasis on defense,” Barzal said. “The power play is a big thing and the power play hasn’t been great the last few years and that’s probably another 10 points. I’m more worried about the product than most stats. There’s things I’ve grown defensively and being more complete.”