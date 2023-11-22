Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck 'very excited' to have family in attendance for 1,000th career game

Cal Clutterbuck wasn’t sure how many friends would be at UBS Arena on Wednesday night for his 1,000th NHL game because he’s made so many new ones since coming to the Islanders in 2013.

But there were three people he knew would be in the building to share his milestone.

“I’m very excited,” Clutterbuck said before the Islanders hosted the Flyers. “I’m glad that my parents and my sister are going to be able to be here. Probably the three biggest influences in my life.

“I haven’t really lived at home since I was young,” added Clutterbuck, 36, from Welland, Ontario. “But they’ve just been able to help me every step of the way. I’m almost more thrilled for them tonight than I am for myself. I think it’s a big feather in their cap.”

Clutterbuck will play his 654th game with the Islanders since being acquired from the Wild for Nino Niederreiter. Fittingly, he’s 15th on the team’s all-time list for games played to match his jersey number.

Also fitting was Clutterbuck’s recollection of his first preseason game with the Islanders, given the myriad of injuries he’s suffered as the result of his hard-nosed play.

“I took a skate to the thigh and needed 75 stitches and missed a month,” Clutterbuck said, laughing.

“He’s just a very smart player,” coach Lane Lambert said. “He continues to do his job. He’s a good leader for us.

Isles files

Left wing Matt Martin (upper body) will miss his third game but continued to skate on his own…Defenseman Samuel Bolduc and forward Julien Gauthier were the healthy scratches…Forward William Dufour had missed six straight games for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport entering Wednesday’s match at Springfield. The Islanders reported Dufour, who had one goal and two assists in nine games, is out for personal reasons and is day to day.