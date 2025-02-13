As 4 Nations Face-Off begins, Team USA's Brock Nelson has gold-medal bloodline

Somewhere there are pictures.

Brock Nelson may not remember exactly which family member possesses them now. But somewhere there is a photographic chronicle of a young Nelson learning his family’s legacy with Team USA, which he can now add to at the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament.

Nelson’s uncle, Dave Christian, was a member of the 1980 Miracle on Ice squad that won Olympic gold in Lake Placid. His grandfather, Bill Christian, and great uncle, Roger Christian, won Olympic gold in 1960 at Squaw Valley, California.

Roger Christian, left, and Bill Christian, won Olympic gold for Team USA in 1960. Credit: AP

“Gosh, I probably have a picture of wearing their medals when I was younger,” Nelson told Newsday. “I’m sure my mom has something. My grandpa still has stuff. I’m sure just pictures of maybe watching my uncle play when I was real little. Or just family skates with my grandpa, skating back home. I’m sure there’s a couple of my uncle and grandpa together.”

The pending unrestricted free agent was the lone Islander selected for the best-on-best event, which also includes Canada, Sweden and Finland.

Maybe better than most, Nelson has both a deep appreciation for what it means to play for his country and an understanding of how important it is for others, particularly the impact the Herb Brooks-coached Team USA had in 1980.

Team USA's David Christian battles with Russian forward Victor Zhluktov in the semifinal round of the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid on Feb. 22, 1980. Credit: AP

“When I was younger, I always thought it was cool that they played Olympics and won gold medals,” said Nelson, who previously played for Team USA in the 2011 World Junior Championships and the 2017 World Championships. “Then, growing up, specifically the ’80 team, what they did in Lake Placid. You hear the stories as you get older. You get an appreciation of what that meant to the generation and how much it united people within the game and outside the game.

“Over time, I definitely appreciate it more and more.”

This could be a prelude to Nelson playing for Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. But there’s no guarantee and, perhaps, it’s a longshot.

Nelson will turn 34 at the start of next season and some projections have him as the extra forward for the 4 Nations tournament as Team USA, which opens Thursday night against Finland, has a stacked top 12 that also includes centers Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Jack Hughes and the Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck.

Nelson’s best chance of playing may come as a wing.

Nelson did huddle with Minnesota Wild/Team USA general manager Bill Guerin immediately after the Islanders lost 6-3 to the host Wild on Saturday night.

But Nelson said he did not have any expectations for what his role might be.

“Not really,” Nelson said. “It’s such a new experience. I’m excited to be in the mix and it’s going to be a great time. It’s a special thing to represent the country.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament is being played instead of an NHL All-Star Game this season. Nelson was the Islanders’ representative to that event in 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

“It’s quite a bit different,” Nelson said. “This is a big-time thing and best-on-best and representing your country is an honor. An All-Star Game is probably more laid back and casual. Especially for us, we were down in Fort Lauderdale. It was nice on the beach. This is still going to be fun as well but more business in that you’re there to win.”

Nelson’s participation with Team USA will do little to quell speculation about his NHL future. Originally from Warroad, Minnesota and completing a six-year, $36 million deal, there’s a growing expectation around the NHL that Nelson will play for Guerin and the Wild next season.

There’s also the chance Islanders president/general manager Lou Lamoriello moves him before the March 7 trade deadline rather than risk losing a valued asset for no return.

That’s far from Nelson’s thoughts, though.

And his teammates.

Fellow Minnesotan Anders Lee said the rest of the Islanders are taking pride in Nelson playing for Team USA.

“For sure,” Lee said. “He gets to represent not only the Islanders in the 4 Nations but his fellow Americans here on the team. It’s great. It’s going to be a fun tournament. It’s a really cool honor and Brock is the perfect representative of that. The way he’s played for the U.S. in world tournaments. It’s in his bloodline. It’s just a really cool story and it doesn’t happen to a more deserving player and person.”