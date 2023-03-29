Brock Nelson to wear full face shield for two weeks

WASHINGTON — Brock Nelson’s black eye has cleared up and the stitched-up cut above the right eye is less noticeable. Still, he debuted a full face shield when the Islanders faced the Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night.

“We did a [medical] picture and they saw something where it’s probably better to have that on for two weeks,” Nelson said.

Nelson exited a 7-2 win over the Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on March 21 after Noel Acciari slammed him into the corner boards on an unpenalized hit in the first period. Nelson did not miss a game, playing the last three games with his normal visor.

It’s essentially his first time in a full face shield.

“I wore a cage,” Nelson said. “I think I maybe wore a bubble for a hot second, I broke my jaw in Bridgeport [the Islanders’ AHL affiliate].

“Looking down and seeing something down by the chin is a little different but it’s as close to the visor probably as you can get. The cage is probably tougher to look through."

Home alone

Defenseman Sebastian Aho (upper body) did not travel to Washington after rejoining his teammates for Monday’s morning skate for the first time since taking a high hit from the Sharks’ Kevin Labanc in San Jose on March 18. He missed his fifth game but could rejoin the team when it travels for a weekend back-to-back in Tampa Bay and Carolina.

“Just kept him home to skate,” coach Lane Lambert said. “We’ll re-evaluate [whether Aho travels]. We’re going home after the game tonight anyway.”

Isles files

Lambert said there was nothing new to report on Mathew Barzal (suspected knee injury), who missed his 17th game and has yet to resume skating . . . Forwards Josh Bailey and Ross Johnston and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon remained healthy scratches.