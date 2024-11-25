Brock Nelson’s legacy in the Islanders’ record book seems set, regardless of how much longer he actually plays for the organization.

Not that Nelson, a pending unrestricted free agent, was focused either on the history he’s made or his potential future as the Islanders continue a three-game homestand against the Red Wings on Monday night at UBS Arena, part of a stretch of eight of 11 at home.

“That’s just kind of all speculation for everybody,” Nelson told Newsday when asked about the NHL's March 7 trade deadline when he could be one of the most sought-after rentals. “For me, it’s just one day at a time. I’ve been semi in this spot before [as a pending UFA in 2019] and you’ve just got to go out there and play and you can’t worry about anything else. Everything will take care of itself.”

Nelson, who turned 33 last month, moved into a ninth-place tie with John Tonelli on the Islanders’ all-time list with 544 points after notching a goal and two assists in Saturday night’s 3-1 win over the visiting Blues. He passed Bob Bourne (542 points) earlier in the game. His power-play goal was the 43rd of his career, passing John Tavares for the fourth most in team history. He enters Monday four goals shy of tying Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter for the fifth most in Islanders history with 287.

Bourne and Tonelli, who both won four Stanley Cups, are in the Islanders’ Hall of Fame, and Sutter, who won two Cups, will be inducted in January.

Nelson, in the last year of a six-year, $36 million deal, said he’s not thinking too much about his place in the team’s record book.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of the team here for a long time,” said Nelson, in his 12th season with the Islanders, who drafted him 30th overall in 2010. “Maybe it’s something I’ll think about later on.

“You hear those names and you think back to the teams in the 1980s and what they accomplished,” Nelson said. “Those guys are legends.”

The closest Nelson has come to lifting the Cup was losing in the NHL semifinals to the eventual winners, the Lightning, in both 2020 and 2021.

He’s also led the Islanders either in goals or points for each of the past five seasons.

Nelson enters Monday’s match with eight goals and five assists in 21 games and has shown, so far, that age has not slowed his performance.

“He’s really taking care of himself off the ice,” said coach Patrick Roy, a Hall of Fame goalie. “[Hall of Famer] Larry Robinson said something to me at the beginning of my career. ‘Take care of your body and your body will take care of you.’ And I guess that’s what Brock does.”

Whether Nelson, who grew up in Warroad, Minnesota, and still spends the offseason in his home state, re-signs with the Islanders may hinge on how long a contract he’s seeking and, obviously, at what price.

Asked whether he identifies as a hockey player or as an Islander, Nelson said, “They probably go hand in hand. Raising a family here, it helps put a lot of things in perspective. Great wife at home, great kids [four]. Whatever happens, happens and you take it and you figure it out. But we love the area here.

“So much of my life, almost a majority, has been spent on the Island. It’s funny when people say, ‘Are you going home back to Minnesota?’ Minnesota definitely still is home. All of our family is there. But we still don’t know the area we live there as well as we do here. We’ve been here so long and it’s nine, 10 months of the year.”

Notes & quotes

Semyon Varlamov will start against the Red Wings, but Roy said Ilya Sorokin would be back in net against the visiting Bruins on Wednesday night after making 24 saves against the Blues. The Islanders are also at Washington on Friday afternoon and host the Sabres the next night. “We have a pretty good idea of what we want to do,” Roy said. “It’s always subject to change…” Defenseman Alexander Romanov was unable to play because of illness with Grant Hutton drawing into the lineup…Forward Hudson Fasching remained the healthy scratch.