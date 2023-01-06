Cal Clutterbuck returns to Islanders lineup after missing eight games

EDMONTON, Alberta — Cal Clutterbuck came off the ice with the regulars following the Islanders’ morning skate on Thursday. As he shed his gear in the dressing room, fellow right wing Kyle Palmieri was still on the ice, getting in additional conditioning work with the extras after he participated in a team practice for the first time since both he and Clutterbuck suffered upper-body injuries on Dec. 16.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov backed up Ilya Sorokin for a second straight game after his stint on injured reserve with a groin injury as the Islanders continued a four-game western swing against the Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday night.

Varlamov is expected to make his first start since Dec. 17 when the Islanders reach the midpoint of their season and conclude this trip against the Flames on Friday night.

It’s all a welcome sight to their teammates as the Islanders jostle for playoff position in an extremely tight Metropolitan Division race.

“We’ve been down some guys,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “A lot of guys have stepped in and done a really good job. As you get healthy, though, and you have more depth, it’s really important to get some of those guys back. Clutter has been a steady penalty killer and defender for us. Whenever you’re missing guys like that, it makes a difference.

“Whenever you can start getting guys healthy and in your lineup, it brings a little energy to the locker room.”

Clutterbuck, who missed eight games with an injured right hand, was activated off injured reserve prior to Thursday’s faceoff.

“It’s huge,” linemate Matt Martin said. “He plays a shutdown role and has offensive ability. He plays in all situations. With the amount of injuries we’ve had as of late, we’ve had to be a little more careful with matchups. It gives us our depth again.

“You’re going to have injuries, you’re going to have adversity throughout the year. You’ve just got to find ways to win.”

Clutterbuck’s activation pushed the Islanders’ roster to 22 players, meaning they could still activate Palmieri without having to send anyone back to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Palmieri, who missed his ninth game, had been skating on his own prior to Thursday morning.

“It’s good because there’s a lot of activity going on with a lot of different people,” coach Lane Lambert said. “As opposed to skating on your own, this is good for him. This is a good step.”

Right wings Oliver Wahlstrom and Simon Holmstrom also are on injured reserve with lower body injuries. Neither they nor defenseman Adam Pelech, on injured reserve with a suspected head injury as he missed his 13th game, traveled with the Islanders.

Rookie Aatu Raty played in his sixth game after scoring his second career goal in Tuesday night’s 6-2 win in Vancouver despite limited ice time centering the fourth line.

Barring further injuries, Raty, the 52nd overall pick in 2021, is the likely candidate to come out of the Islanders’ lineup when Palmieri returns. Casey Cizikas would then likely return to his usual spot centering Clutterbuck and Martin instead of being used as a wing with either Mathew Barzal or Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Regardless, Raty said his first NHL experience has been invaluable.

“It’s really important to build relationships with other players,” Raty said. “Get comfortable within the team. The team here has made it really easy for me to come here and be as comfortable as I can be. Make your face familiar with everybody, whether it be the players or the staff or the coaches.

“That’s ultimately going to help now and in the future.”