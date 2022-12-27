Casey Cizikas returns to Islanders on wing; Brock Nelson in lineup after getting dinged

Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas made quick returns to the Islanders’ lineup for Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over the Penguins at UBS Arena.

However, Cizikas, the longtime fourth-line center, instead skated on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s right wing, logging a season-high 17:08 with two shots.

“I thought he was pretty good,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Everybody works on different areas of positional wing and wall plays in practice. So it’s not completely foreign to him.”

Cizikas missed Friday night’s 5-1 win over the visiting Panthers after exiting Thursday night’s 5-3 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden in the second period with an upper-body issue.

Top prospect Aatu Raty was brought up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport to take Cizikas’ usual spot against the Panthers and then logged 8:22 in his second NHL game.

Nelson exited in the second period against the Panthers after defenseman Alexander Romanov’s clearing attempt struck the second-line center in the left ear. He said he was disoriented at the time but the three-day NHL holiday break helped him recover.

The injured list

Defenseman Adam Pelech (suspected head injury), right wings Kyle Palmieri (upper body) and Cal Clutterbuck (upper body) and goalie Semyon Varlamov (lower body) all remained on injured reserve, though they are eligible to be activated.

Lambert said Palmieri and Clutterbuck are skating on their own while the others have yet to get on the ice.

Simon Holmstrom (left leg) was helped off the ice following a knee-to-knee collision with the Panthers’ Sam Bennett.

“He’s not skating,” Lambert said. “He’s day to day and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Isles files

G Ilya Sorokin appeared in his 100th NHL game…The Islanders have scored five goals in three of their last five games…D Robin Salo and LW Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches.

"I've had shifts," Cizikas said of being used as a right wing. "There's been times in games where Laner [coach Lane Lambert] has put me out in certain situations playing wing. Starting at wing, it's definitely going to be different. I haven't done it in a long time but it's something I'm looking forward to."

Isles files

