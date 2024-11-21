DETROIT — There wasn’t a congratulatory call from president/general manager Lou Lamoriello or coach Patrick Roy informing Dennis Cholowski he’d made the Islanders’ opening night roster out of training camp. On the contrary, he just didn’t have either of those two telling him to stop showing up.

“I didn’t really know how to say it but that’s pretty much what it was,” Cholowski said, laughing, before the Islanders concluded their five-game road trip against the Red Wings on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. “I didn’t get told otherwise.”

So Cholowski, 26, stuck around as the seventh defenseman after spending most of the last two seasons with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. But Thursday marked Cholowski’s ninth straight game in the lineup with defensemen Adam Pelech and Mike Reilly both sidelined since Nov. 1.

It also marked his first chance to face the Red Wings, who selected Cholowski 20th overall in 2016. Cholowski played the first 104 games of his NHL career (out of 129 total) with the Red Wings before moving on to the Kraken and Capitals in 2021-22 and then joining the Islanders’ organization.

“The Red Wings were good,” Cholowski said. “I liked every second of it. I’m grateful to have the chance to come and play here again.”

Cholowski, who entered Thursday leading the Islanders' defensemen with two goals, was paired with Scott Mayfield for a second straight game after Alexander Romanov returned from an upper-body injury in Tuesday’s 2-1 shootout loss in Calgary. Prior to that, Cholowski had skated with Grant Hutton, his longtime teammate with Bridgeport.

It was also Cholowski’s fourth game quarterbacking the Islanders’ second power-play unit with Kyle Palmieri, Simon Holmstrom, Brock Nelson and Max Tsyplakov. He replaced defenseman Ryan Pulock.

“Ice time,” Roy said in explaining the switch. “[Pulock] played like 27, 28 minutes and we felt like it was a lot of minutes and playing against top lines.

“He’s got a good sniff when to go into the rush and what I like about him is he finds ways to throw pucks at the net and hit the net,” Roy said of Cholowski. “And he’s been defending well enough. On the power play, he’s been moving the puck well.”

Still, the Islanders were 1-for-11 on the power play over the first four games of the road trip and in a 2-for-22 rut over their previous eight games. Defenseman Noah Dobson quarterbacks the first unit with Bo Horvat, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Oliver Wahlstrom and Anders Lee.

Roy said both his power-play units needed to “put more pucks at the net.”

“If we take a shot, we need to be better on our puck recovery and from our puck recovery, we need to recreate something out of this, not giving them a chance to be set.”

But Cholowski should have the continued chance to help the power play be more consistent. Reilly is out indefinitely with a heart condition and Pelech is recovering from a jaw injury with a timeline of four-to-six weeks before he could return. But Lamoriello said this week he wasn’t sure if Pelech is yet able to eat solid foods.

“Wherever they need me to play,” Cholowski said. “I’ve played [on the power play] before throughout my career. Hopefully I can come in and contribute. We have guys that have really slick hands and are really good shooters. If I have a lane to shoot, I’ll look to do that as well. But with the skilled guys we have on the power play, it’s good for me to get it into their hands.”

Cholowski believes his play was “progressing” from game to game.

And, perhaps, he’s just a little more suited to playing in the NHL.

“I’m a little bit older now,” Cholowski said. “I feel a little more experienced. Just feeling a little more comfortable.”

Notes & quotes: Romanov played in his 300th NHL regular-season game . . . Hutton and forward Hudson Fasching remained healthy scratches . . . Newly inducted Hall of Famer Pavel Datsyuk, who spent all 14 of his NHL seasons with the Red Wings from 2001-16, was honored before the game and dropped the ceremonial first puck. The Stanley Cup and the Lady Byng and Selke Trophies, all won by Datsyuk, were on display at Little Caesars Arena.