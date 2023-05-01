Hudson Fasching signs two-year deal to stay with Islanders

Hudson Fasching didn’t wait to see what his best NHL season could bring him on the open market and will instead stay with the Islanders.

The pending unrestricted free agent agreed on Monday to a two-year, one-way, $1.55 million deal after earning a full-time role in the NHL for the first time since being a fourth-round pick of the Kings in 2013. He set career highs with 10 goals and nine assists in 49 games after being recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport in December.

“It just fits my style of game,” Fasching, 27, said. “I don’t think I take a lot of risks with my game. I try to minimize that as best I can. I think that’s how this team functions. I think that just fit really well with me from the beginning.”

Fasching had bounced between the NHL and AHL with both the Sabres and Coyotes’ organizations and came into this season with one goal and two assists in 38 career games.

He spent most of his time on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s right wing.

“He came in and showed that he deserved his place in the NHL,” Pageau said. “He’s a very smart player that works extremely hard.”