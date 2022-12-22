Ilya Sorokin gets start vs. Rangers, may also play vs. Panthers 

Goalie Ilya Sorokin may get a fourth chance in his career to start back-to-back games when the Islanders face the Panthers on Friday night at UBS Arena.

He is in net against the Rangers on Thursday night as goalie partner Semyon Varlamov (lower body) missed his second game. Cory Schneider, with the Islanders on emergency recall from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, served as the backup.

“We’ll see what happens,” coach Lane Lambert said. “There is a break after. There is some rest available after.”

The NHL holiday break runs Saturday through Monday, with no games or practices in that span.

Sorokin has split the six games he’s played in back-to-back situations – all coming last season and all coming on the road – but with three shutouts.

He shut out both the Coyotes and Vegas on Oct. 23-24, 2021, then lost to the Oilers and Flames on Feb. 11-12. Finally, he lost to the Penguins on April 14 before making 44 saves in a shutout win over the Canadiens on April 15.

Injury updates

RW Kyle Palmieri (upper body) missed his third straight game and his 13th out of the last 14. He is skating on his own.

Varlamov, RW Cal Clutterbuck (injured reserve/upper body), who missed his third game and D Adam Pelech (injured reserve/suspected head injury), who missed his seventh game, have yet to resume skating.

All will almost certainly miss Friday’s game as well.

Isles files

C Jean-Gabriel Pageau played in his 600th career game and his 165th with the Islanders since being acquired from his hometown Ottawa Senators. He made his Islanders’ debut in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 25, 2020, scoring a goal and being ejected after fighting D Jacob Trouba in the third period…LW Ross Johnston remained a healthy scratch.