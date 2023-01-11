Aatu Raty showed Islanders he has potential during callup from AHL

Aatu Raty may or may not play another game for the Islanders this season and it’s possibly better for the organization contractually and, potentially, for his development if he doesn’t.

But his first NHL stint left coaches and teammates convinced Raty is going to have a good career. The Islanders on Wednesday re-assigned both Raty, their top forward prospect, and defenseman Robin Salo to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Neither figured to play as the Islanders face the Wild on Thursday night at UBS Arena after both were healthy scratches in Tuesday night’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars to open a five-game homestand.

“He’s got a really good work ethic,” top-line center Mathew Barzal said after practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. “That’s going to be why he has a long career and a good career. He’s got really high skill, good shot and good instincts. He’s going to be a good player.”

Raty, 20, selected 52nd overall in 2021, had two goals in seven games with the Islanders. Projected as a top-six forward, Raty instead centered the Islanders’ fourth line and logged less than nine minutes of ice time in six of his seven games.

“That’s what probably impressed me the most, was just his ability to play in that role and be effective in it,” fourth-liner Matt Martin said. “I’ve played with a lot of guys over the years, who were top-line guys that got called up who couldn’t make an impact in the bottom six. It’s not an easy thing for everybody. He’s just so heady and smart, responsible as a player, especially defensively, that allows him the opportunity to play up and down. As an organization, I imagine they want him to be a top-two centerman at some point.”

Coach Lane Lambert, too, praised Raty’s defensive efforts.

“There was a lot of foundation,” Lambert said. “That’s very encouraging, especially for a young player that has that much defensive awareness and ability to understand the true battle in the game.”

Raty will be able to develop further in a top-six role with Bridgeport and receive time on the power play. Plus, if he plays fewer than 10 NHL games, his three-year, $2.8 million entry-level contract will slide for one more season, giving the Islanders another year of control before he becomes a restricted free agent.

Salo, 24, a second-round pick, had not dressed for the Islanders since Dec. 22. He has two goals and two assists in 11 games.

Notes & quotes: Right wing Kyle Palmieri (injured reserve/upper body) again participated fully in practice as an extra forward, then remained on the ice working with Ross Johnston, indicating he’s not likely to play on Thursday. “He’s getting close,” Lambert said…Defenseman Adam Pelech (injured reserve/suspected head injury) continued to skate on his own but with no timetable for when he might practice with the team…Defenseman Samuel Bolduc, a second-round pick in 2019, was selected as an AHL All-Star. Bolduc had six goals and 17 assists in 34 games for Bridgeport.