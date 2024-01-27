Islanders' Adam Pelech out injured after hit to head on Thursday night in Montreal

As expected, Adam Pelech was not available when the Islanders faced the Panthers on Saturday night at UBS Arena. And it’s unclear whether the eight-day All-Star break will be enough time for the stalwart defenseman to recover from his latest injury.

Coach Patrick Roy listed Pelech as sidelined day to day with an upper-body injury after taking an illegal check to the head from the Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher in Thursday’s 4-3 loss in Montreal. The NHL suspended Gallagher for five games on Friday.

“Every time you lose a player like Adam, the suspension to us is no longer important,” Roy said. “We’re losing a quality player. Adam was playing so well for this team. He was one of our best defensemen. Whatever suspension Gallagher has doesn’t make us a better hockey team.”

The Islanders next play in Toronto on Feb. 5.

Gallagher drove his elbow up to the unsuspecting Pelech’s head in the neutral zone in a flyby hit at 11:50 of the third period.

Last season, Pelech missed 21 games with a head injury in December and January.

Pelech had already missed 20 games this season after injuring his left wrist or arm in Ottawa on Nov. 24. Thursday was Pelech’s ninth game back in the lineup.

Wahlstrom’s turn

Sharpshooting right wing Oliver Wahlstrom got his first game action under Roy after being a healthy scratch the past four games.

The 11th overall pick in 2018 has struggled this season with just two goals and three assists in 22 games entering Saturday as former coach Lane Lambert made him a frequent healthy scratch.

“I’ve seen a lot of good practice players,” Roy said. “Now I want to see the player on the ice. I know he has beautiful hands and he makes some moves. I see everything. The game is not just about skills now. There are players that are high-skilled guys but they just can’t play in the structure. Now, unfortunately, you need to have a good mix.”

Isles files

Roy said left wing Hudson Fasching is day to day with a lower-body injury after exiting at 6:41 of the second period in Montreal as he went hard into the end wall . . . Left wing Matt Martin returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s loss because of illness . . . Right wing Julien Gauthier was a healthy scratch after logging just 7:59 against the Canadiens and sitting for he final 14:52 of the game.