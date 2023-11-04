Islanders hope Adam Pelech's injury absence won't be long

The Islanders have dealt with Adam Pelech being out of the lineup for long stretches in the past. Often not with great results. They’re hoping the top-pair defenseman’s current absence is a shorter one.

“He’s a great player,” defenseman Sebastian Aho said. “We don’t want to miss him. But we’ve got others ready to step up and take responsibility for the parts that need to be taken care of.”

Pelech missed Saturday night’s match against the Hurricanes at UBS Arena after exiting Thursday’s 3-0 win in Washington in the first period following a hip-to-hip collision with the Capitals’ Aliaksei Protas.

Coach Lane Lambert said Pelech, who was on the ice prior to the Islanders’ morning skate, suffered a lower-body injury. Lambert put Aho in Pelech’s spot with Noah Dobson while rookie Samuel Bolduc skated with Scott Mayfield.

“It’s tough,” center Brock Nelson said. “He’s a high-level defenseman, a shutdown defenseman who plays a lot of important minutes for us.”

Pelech missed 21 games last season after suffering a head injury on Dec. 6 and the Islanders went 7-9-5.

The Islanders finished the regular season on a 10-13-7 skid in 2019-20 after Pelech injured his Achilles’ tendon.

Under consideration

No Islander has yet to don extra neck protection in the wake of former NHLer Adam Johnson dying during a game in England after being slashed by a skate blade. But Anders Lee, the team’s NHL Players’ Association representative, said it’s being discussed.

“We’ve been working on figuring that out,” Lee said. “Just getting products that guys are comfortable with, ones that have been tested. That conversation is absolutely happening.”

Isles files

The last time the Islanders beat the Hurricanes on home ice during the regular season was a 4-1 win at Barclays Center on Nov. 24, 2018 . . .Forwards Oliver Wahlstrom and Julien Gauthier remained healthy scratches.