Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov returns from injury for Game 3

Physical defenseman Alexander Romanov returned to the Islanders’ lineup on Friday night for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Hurricanes after missing seven games with what an NHL source told Newsday was a torn right labrum.

Rookie Samuel Bolduc, benched for in-game mistakes in two of the Islanders’ last three matches, was a healthy scratch.

Romanov was injured tangling with the Lightning’s Corey Perry during a scrum on April 1.

“This was my fault,” Romanov told Newsday. “I tried to get him out from the net. Unfortunately, I fell down. It just was unlucky. I didn’t expect it.”

Romanov said it was difficult for him to be sidelined and watch the end of the regular season — the Islanders clinched a wild-card berth in their season-finale — and the first two games of this series, which they lost in Carolina.

“I was so nervous,” Romanov said. “I can’t even watch the games. But I still want to see how my partners play. A tough time.”

Pageau’s side

The Hurricanes played their first game without top-line left wing Teuvo Teravainen, who underwent surgery after breaking his left hand when Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau hit him with his stick in the third period of Game 2.

Pageau was not called for a slashing penalty, which displeased Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour.

“I wish him a speedy recovery,” Pageau said. “But it was not in my intention [to hurt him]. I didn’t even know I caught him there. It’s a play that happens a lot. I clear a puck on the penalty kill and the same play happens. It’s just unfortunate.”

Isles files

Forwards Josh Bailey, Ross Johnston and Simon Holmstrom remained healthy scratches, along with Bolduc and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon…Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen (illness) did not dress for a second straight game.