Mathew Barzal is the Islanders' All-Star for a third time, this time as a winger

TEMPE, Ariz. — Mathew Barzal is an All-Star for a third time. This selection, though, comes with him as a full-time wing.

The NHL announced on Thursday Barzal will be the Islanders’ representative to the All-Star Weekend in Toronto Feb. 1-3. Twelve more selections around the NHL (eight skaters, four goalies) will be determined via fan voting.

Barzal entered Thursday night’s game against the Coyotes at Mullett Arena with 10 goals and 27 assists in 36 games to lead the team in points. It’s his first full season playing wing after he moved from the middle last season to accommodate top-line center Bo Horvat’s acquisition.

Barzal also participated in the 2020 and 2021 All-Star Weekends, winning the fastest skater contest the first year.

Horvat (14 goals, 21 assists), center Brock Nelson (17 goals, 15 assists) and defenseman Noah Dobson (six goals, 30 assists) were all viable candidates. Only Dobson has not gone to an All-Star Weekend.

“It would honestly be an honor,” Dobson said. “I think there’s a lot of guys that are showing they are capable.”

“It means something no matter what,” coach Lane Lambert said. “But, certainly, a first-time All-Star selection? It’s like playing your first NHL game.”

Varlamov day to day

Lambert said goalie Semyon Varlamov was day to day with a lower-body injury after exiting Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche at 14:52 of the first period. Varlamov is staying with the team for the rest of this four-game road trip, which ends Saturday night in Las Vegas. Ken Appleby, called up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Wednesday, was Ilya Sorokin’s backup against the Coyotes.

Isles files

Defenseman Adam Pelech (long-term injured reserve/upper body) participated in his third straight morning skate on the trip. “I think he’s getting real close,” Lambert said…Forwards Oliver Wahlstrom and Hudson Fasching were healthy scratches.