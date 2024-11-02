The Islanders will be missing Mathew Barzal and defenseman Adam Pelech, two of their top players, for the next four to six weeks, president/general manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Saturday before the team practiced at Madison Square Garden.

Defenseman Mike Reilly also is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury after being knocked out on a hit from Jordan Greenway in Friday’s 4-3 win in Buffalo that snapped a three-game losing streak.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov did not practice on Saturday for maintenance after missing a few shifts against the Sabres as he aggravated an upper-body injury that had kept him out of the three previous games.

Lamoriello said Barzal, the top-line right wing, was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Wednesday’s 2-0 loss in Columbus with an upper-body injury. Pelech was placed on injured reserve after being hit in the jaw by a deflected puck against the Sabres.

Defensemen Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc were recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, though Roy said he expects Romanov to play as the Islanders conclude a three-game road trip against the Rangers on Sunday afternoon at the Garden.

“It gives an opportunity to other guys to jump in and show what they can do,” Roy said. “It really sucks losing guys. But at the same time, this is the reality of today. What happened to Pelly, it was bad luck. It hit the stick and got him right in the jaw. And we all know what happened to Reilly. We all saw it.”

The Islanders already were missing top-line left wing Anthony Duclair, who appeared to injure his right leg Oct. 19. He was placed on LTIR and expected to miss four to six weeks.

It’s obviously a difficult time for the Islanders, who are starting a stretch of nine of 11 games on the road, but Lamoriello liked the composure they showed against the Sabres. The day started with Barzal being sent home to Long Island for medical testing and Romanov, Pelech and Reilly all getting hurt in the second period.

“What you have to do is look at the way they played,” Lamoriello said. “The character within the group just came forward. I thought the coaching staff, certainly Patrick, they did a great job of keeping everybody composed throughout the whole process with the type of hit that took place.

“That’s what we have to do. Injuries are part of the game. You can’t let it affect you. You just have to stay focused.”

Greenway upended Reilly, who appeared to fall on his head and lose consciousness before being helped from the ice. No penalty was called on the play — which Roy said after the game he disagreed with — and Lamoriello said that while the NHL automatically reviewed the play, he has not heard anything from the league.

With two of his top-six forwards sidelined long term, Lamoriello acknowledged he will continue to make calls to gauge the trade market.

“I think you’re always doing that,” he said. “But when you have a couple of players that go down the way they did, you certainly are paying attention to whatever can be and cannot be done. You’re always talking. Always.”

“We need to find ways to win games,” Roy said. “And you know what? I do trust this room. This is a strong room. This is a room that has a lot of leadership. I do believe in this group that they will step up and play the right way.”

Noah Dobson, Scott Mayfield, Ryan Pulock and Romanov all stepped up against the Sabres as the Islanders played the final 30 minutes two defensemen short.

Up front, Russian rookie Max Tsyplakov had perhaps his best game in the NHL with a highlight-reel goal as he sped past defenseman Connor Clifton to the crease, a highlight-reel pass to set up Kyle Palmieri’s power-play goal and a game-high eight hits.

He’ll be heavily counted upon to provide consistent offense with Barzal and Duclair missing and Brock Nelson’s line with Tsyplakov and Palmieri the only one Roy has been able to keep intact.

“I feel every game is better,” Tsyplakov said. “I think our line needs to score more goals and help the team win. It’s a simple game, I play in front. With Barzy and Duke [out], we need to help the team.”

Notes & quotes: Roy said Ilya Sorokin will start after stopping 32 shots against the Sabres . . . Sunday marks Roy’s fifth game against the Rangers as Islanders coach. “There’s a lot of fans that watch those games,” Roy said. “It’s a bit like when I was in Montreal playing Quebec or if it was Colorado with Detroit, the fans are into those games, the media are into those games. I think it’s exciting for the game of hockey.”