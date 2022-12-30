Prognosis for Islanders' injured players remains uncertain

The Islanders won’t classify any of their injured players as being out long term, instead listing their missing six as day to day.

Still, coach Lane Lambert announced before Thursday night’s game against the Blue Jackets at UBS Arena that defenseman Adam Pelech (injured reserve/suspected head injury) and forwards Oliver Wahlstrom (suspected head injury) and Simon Holmstrom (left leg) will not accompany the team on its upcoming trip to Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.

That means Pelech, who missed his 10th game on Thursday and has yet to resume skating, will miss at least a month.

Lambert did announce right wings Kyle Palmieri (injured reserve/upper body) and Cal Clutterbuck (injured reserve/upper body) and goalie Semyon Varlamov (injured reserve/lower body) would make the trip. Those three have resumed skating and will, presumably, rejoin the team for at least practices on the road.

Lambert said it had yet to be determined if third goalie Cory Schneider would also travel with the team after serving as Ilya Sorokin’s backup in Varlamov’s absence.

The Islanders open the Western swing against the Kraken on Sunday.

Palmieri missed his sixth game on Thursday and his 16th of the last 17. Clutterbuck also missed his sixth game while Varlamov was sidelined for the fifth game.

A wobbly Wahlstrom was helped off the ice after his first shift in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Penguins after taking a high hit from defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph. Holmstrom was injured in a knee-to-knee collision with Sam Bennett in this past Friday’s 5-1 win over the Panthers.

So their absences, too, could be lengthy.

Notes & quotes: Casey Cizikas, playing his second game on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s right wing with Aatu Raty centering the fourth line, dressed for his 700th NHL regular season game . . . D Robin Salo remained a healthy scratch for the third straight game.