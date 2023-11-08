Back to basics: Islanders coach Lane Lambert drills defense with struggling squad

Lane Lambert crouched like a goalie, holding his stick with one hand as he demonstrated what he didn’t want the Islanders to do when defending against shots from the point. Instead, the coach emphasized, the Islanders should be aggressive in their defense.

The 5-3-3 Islanders have lost three of four (1-1-2) heading into Thursday night’s match against the 10-1-1 Bruins at TD Garden and have allowed four goals in each of the defeats.

So, with a large group of the players’ mothers watching before traveling for the "Moms’ Trip," Lambert conducted a brisk, no-frills, back-to-basics practice emphasizing defensive work on Wednesday at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. That included telling his players he didn’t want them to be goalies when facing shots from the point.

“It’s warranted,” Lambert said of the practice’s nature. “It’s necessary. I thought we were better in the defensive zone last night. Better than we have been. So I think it’s trending. But certainly it’s a situation where we have to continue to improve.”

Of course, it’s not just defending shots from the point that must improve. But that’s where it often starts in the Islanders’ zone.

“From the defensive side, it’s wingers getting out quicker,” defenseman Noah Dobson said. “A lot of our goals have come from point shots. A little too much time. And as defensemen, we’ve got to do a better job in front of trying to block. Being a little more aggressive.”

Smart and aggressive, Dobson amended.

The Islanders cannot allow players at the point to fake a shot and then skate around the defender.

“You don’t want to get walked,” Dobson said. “But, at the same time, you want to take away time and space.”

“You’ve got to go out hard,” right wing Cal Clutterbuck said. “You’ve also have to be aware there are some defensemen who will fake a shot, make a move and beat you. It’s all about getting better at doing both at the same time. Sometimes it’s not as easy as it looks.”

The Islanders are allowing 35.2 shots per game, the third most in the NHL. The Islanders are also third in averaging 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Notes & quotes: Bo Horvat, who blocked a shot with his left ankle in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Hurricanes, did not practice after missing Tuesday’s defeat. Lambert said Horvat’s status remained day-to-day but he did travel with the team . . . Defenseman Adam Pelech missed Wednesday’s practice for maintenance but is expected to play against the Bruins . . . Chants of “Lou must go” were heard in the third period on Tuesday, referring to president/general manager Lou Lamoriello. “I don’t even know what the reaction is, honestly,” Clutterbuck said. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, I guess. And it’s up to them whether they want to scream it from the rooftops or keep it to themselves. I don’t really care. They paid for the ticket.” Added Dobson: “I didn’t hear any of that but I know our fans are passionate. That’s what makes them great fans.”