Islanders' Brock Nelson looks forward to 4 Nations Face-Off tournament

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotan Brock Nelson stepped onto the ice at Xcel Energy Center as an Islander for the 11th time in his career on Saturday night.

There’s plenty of speculation around the NHL now that the next time he does — barring an improbable Islanders-Wild Stanley Cup Final — the pending unrestricted free agent will be a member of the home team.

“Everyone thinks Nelson is going to sign with Minnesota,” ESPN+ play-by-play announcer John Buccigross said while broadcasting the Islanders’ 5-2 win over the visiting Avalanche on Jan. 28. “It’s like the worst kept secret in hockey that he’ll be with the Wild next year.”

Two things of note: First, Nelson has not publicly given any indication of his thinking regarding his playing future other than to repeatedly say he is very happy with the Islanders, where he’s spent his whole career. Second, Islanders president/general manager Lou Lamoriello is the best in the business at keeping secrets.

The Islanders concluded a two-game road trip against the Wild after losing to the NHL-leading Jets 4-3 on Friday night. It was their last game before a two-week break for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament.

But there will be no hiatus for Nelson, the only Islander selected to one of the four national squads, as he’ll play for Team USA.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin is also Team USA’s GM and Wild coach John Hynes is a Team USA assistant on Mike Sullivan’s staff.

Nelson, concluding a six-year, $36 million deal, is from Warroad, Minnesota, about a six-hour drive north of St. Paul close to the U.S.-Canada border. So Warroad is actually much closer to Winnipeg, Manitoba, with that drive clocking in at around two hours, 20 minutes.

“It’s always fun going back home,” Nelson said after Friday’s loss in Winnipeg. “Even here, my hometown is closer to here so I have some family that come from Warroad to this one. Then I have a lot of friends, family that I see in Minneapolis/St. Paul. So anytime you get to go back and play in front of them, see them, say hi and share that experience with them, it’s always fun.”

The season-long speculation about Nelson’s future is natural for a high-profile potential UFA. The NHL trade deadline is March 7 and it’s still very conceivable Nelson could get moved as a trade rental, though Lamoriello’s past history suggests he will not subtract a key piece from his team if the team is in the middle of a playoff race.

Which is where their recent run of strong play has put them for now.

The Islanders entered Saturday’s match four points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, having won 11 of their previous 15 games.

Lamoriello said on Jan. 9 that trading Nelson and fellow pending UFA Kyle Palmieri rather than risk losing either of them for no return was “not even a thought in my mind right now.”

“The focus is on who we are here right now, not hypothetically, if this, if that,” Lamoriello said that day. “I’m just not from that school. We’re just focused on playing the best hockey we can and seeing where we’re at at that appropriate time.”

Nelson has repeatedly said this season he has not focused on the business side of hockey. That’s for his agent, Ben Hankinson, and Lamoriello to discuss.

And after Saturday’s match, Nelson’s immediate focus was to help Team USA.

“It’s such a new experience,” Nelson told Newsday on Tuesday. “I’m just excited to be in the mix. It’s going to be a great time. It’s a special thing to represent the country. Seeing that roster of guys and the skill and the talent, to be around those guys and try and go out there and just play hockey. At the same time, soak up a couple of things and try to learn a few things as well and win the tournament, those are the main three things.”