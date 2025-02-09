Islanders can't hold 3-1 lead, allow five unanswered goals in road loss to Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Islanders had every chance to go into the NHL’s two-week break with momentum and affirmation they will be able to mount a serious playoff push in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, it’s a two-game losing streak that comes with some questions.

For the second straight night on a tough road back-to-back, they couldn’t hold a second-period lead. This time, they lost a two-goal edge in a 6-3 loss to the Wild on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center.

The Islanders (25-22-7), who had won 11 of 14 before this two-game losing streak, allowed the equalizer and the go-ahead goal within 51 seconds in the second period. They had lost 4-3 to the NHL-leading Jets on Friday night, allowing three straight goals in the second period after taking a 2-1 lead.

Coach Patrick Roy did not believe his team would be looking past Saturday’s match to the in-season vacation for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-off Tournament.

“The fact that we are on the road might help in some ways,” Roy said. “Both teams are in the same place. I think our guys understand the importance of winning, the urgency of winning games. So I do trust our guys.”

The effort was there for a second straight night. But so, too, were enough little mistakes to cost them.

For instance, Matt Boldy’s second goal came at 5:53 of the third period to give the Wild a 5-3 lead as he flicked it toward the crease from the goal line and defenseman Tony DeAngelo knocked it into his own net. Earlier, Frederick Gaudreau’s power-play goal to bring the Wild within 3-2 at 13:21 of the second period deflected in off DeAngelo.

Ilya Sorokin (27 saves) started both games.

So now all the Islanders (25-23-7) save for Minnesotan Brock Nelson will head into the league’s hiatus. Nelson will play for Team USA, selected by Wild general manager Bill Guerin in his role as the national team’s GM.

Nelson, from Warroad, Minnesota, about a six-hour drive north from St. Paul, stepped onto the Xcel Energy Center ice as an Islander for the 11th time in his career. But there’s plenty of speculation around the NHL now that the next time he does — barring an improbable Islanders-Wild Stanley Cup Final — the pending unrestricted free agent will be a member of the home team.

ESPN+ play-by-play announcer John Buccigross called it, “like the worst kept secret in hockey that he’ll be with the Wild next year,” while broadcasting an Islanders’ game on Jan. 28.

Boldy’s deflection of defenseman Jonas Brodin’s shot from the left point brought the Wild into a 3-3 tie at 17:59 of the second period and Yakov Trenin got his stick on defenseman Jake Middleton’s shot for a 4-3 lead at 18:50.

Anders Lee, off a strong individual effort and backhand feed to the post from defenseman Scott Perunovich, gave the Islanders a 3-1 lead at 7:17 of the second period. Nelson, tying Pat LaFontaine for eighth place on the Islanders’ all-time points list with 566, had made it 2-1 just 28 seconds into the second period.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead at 3:19 of the first period on Marco Rossi’s goal off the rush as he beat the Islanders’ top line of Bo Horvat, Anthony Duclair and Lee up the ice. But Kyle Palmieri, in the slot, tied it just 13 seconds later.

Five of Sorokin’s 11 first-period saves came on the Wild’s first power play.

“They’re playing some really good hockey,” Wild coach John Hynes said before the match about the Islanders. “I just see a team that looks like they work hard. They’re playing pretty connected. They do some really nice things offensively. They get good goaltending. But they’ve always played a good structured game.”

Hynes will be an assistant for Team USA on coach Mike Sullivan’s staff.

Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves for the Wild (33-19-4), who have won seven straight games in the series. The Islanders’ last win against the Wild came on March 17, 2019.