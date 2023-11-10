Islanders' third-period woes not over yet as Bruins pull away late on Charlie Coyle's hat trick

BOSTON — A low-scoring game seemed preordained with Vezina Trophy-winner Linus Ullmark in the Bruins’ net and runner-up Ilya Sorokin starting for the Islanders.

And only two five-on-five goals were allowed between the two elite netminders. But the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins went 2-for-3 on the power play, even while ceding a shorthanded goal to Simon Holmstrom, to fuel a 5-2 win on Thursday night at TD Garden.

It did not make coach Lane Lambert’s decision to bench second-line left wing Pierre Engvall after his costly turnover in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Wild at UBS Arena a particularly wise looking one.

The Islanders (5-4-3) are in an 0-2-1 skid and have lost four of five (1-2-2). They’ve been outscored 10-3 in the third periods of this five-game stretch as the Bruins scored three times over the final 20 minutes.

Sorokin finished with 30 saves and has won just one of his last six starts.

Ullmark stopped 27 shots for the Bruins (11-1-1).

Holmstrom’s second shorthanded goal in three games, a two-on-one rush set up by Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and his third goal in four games tied it at 2-2 at 2:50 of the third period.

But with Oliver Wahlstrom still in the box for tripping, David Pastrnak knocked in a loose puck in the blue paint to regain a 3-2 lead for the Bruins at 3:33.

Charlie Coyle’s second goal of the game, also at the crease, extended the Bruins’ lead to 4-2 at 9:26. He completed his first career hat trick with an empty netter.

Trent Frederic, open in the high slot for James van Riemsdyk’s feed after defenseman Scott Mayfield could not control the puck, gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 14:05 of the first period.

But Frederic’s cross-checking penalty against Kyle Palmieri at the Bruins’ crease led to Brock Nelson’s power-play goal to tie it at 1-1 at 17:23 of the first period.

Defenseman Noah Dobson, extending his latest point streak to three games, took a shot from the blue line with the rebound deflecting into the air for Nelson to swat in. The Bruins’ penalty kill entered the game ranked first in the NHL and has allowed four goals in 51 chances.

Their power play made up for that rare failure as Coyle, open in the low slot, completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence started by Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha for a 2-1 lead at 6:06 of the second period.

Engvall’s healthy scratch led to the first change this season on Nelson’s line with Palmieri, as Anders Lee, without a point in seven games, joined the trio. Engvall has six assists in 11 games. Nelson’s line was on the ice for Frederic’s goal and Coyle’s in the third period.