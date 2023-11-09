Islanders make Pierre Engvall a surprise healthy scratch vs. Bruins

BOSTON – Pierre Engvall, 12 games into his new seven-year, $24 million deal, was a surprise healthy scratch as the Islanders faced the Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Engvall’s turnover led to the final goal in the Wild’s 4-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. The left wing has six assists in the first 11 games and his second line with center Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri has been the team’s most consistent early in the season.

Coach Lane Lambert did not disclose his lineup before the game as Bo Horvat, who missed Tuesday’s game after blocking a shot off his left ankle in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Hurricanes, participated in the optional morning skate.

But Engvall remained on the ice working solo long after his teammates had showered and dressed.

“I think you look at all aspects of it,” Lambert said about his lineup decisions. “Sometimes you don’t come up with anything individually but there just has to be a decision made. Sometimes, there’s some individual stuff that might require some attention.”

Mothers’ trip

Thursday marked the road portion of the first-ever mothers’ trip for the Islanders, who have conducted fathers’ trips in the past. Seventeen mothers and one sister-in-law of the players participated.

“I haven’t spent this much time with mom in years,” Mathew Barzal said. “It’s been fun to have her around and show her what we do every day. We’ve had lots of laughs. Had a good team dinner last night. I love when the dads are along as well, it’s just a little different dynamic with the moms.”

“Definitely,” Hudson Fasching said. “A lot more embarrassing stories from when you were a child at the dinner table. That was definitely happening. They’re great. They’ve been a lot of fun.”