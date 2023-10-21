Islanders full of praise for ex-teammate  Kyle Okposo, now with the Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO — They’ve been former Islanders teammates since 2016 but Cal Clutterbuck still counts Sabres captain Kyle Okposo as one of his closest friends. And Clutterbuck credits him for some of the Islanders’ playoff success in reaching back-to-back NHL semifinals in 2020 and 2021.

Okposo, selected seventh overall by the Islanders in 2006, was set to play in his 989th NHL game on Saturday night as the Sabres faced his former team at KeyBank Center. He’s on track to reach the 1,000-game milestone on Nov. 14, a testament to his tenacity after concussions nearly derailed his career in Buffalo.

“He’s still one of my best friends,” Clutterbuck said. “He’s a very deep thinker. I think he likes to analyze the game. The amount of work that he’s put into his game since I’ve known him — and before that — has really catapulted him to another level of player. He’s really been at the forefront as much as any player I’ve ever seen be part of a team rebuild. They’ve got a pretty good thing going and a lot of the credit, I’m sure if you ask people in that organization, will go to him.”

Okposo, from St. Paul, Minnesota, had a strong impact during his eight seasons with the Islanders, especially playing on former captain John Tavares’ right wing. He had 27 goals and 42 assists in 71 games in 2013-14 and then 22 goals and 42 assists in 79 games in 2015-16 before signing a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Sabres.

Injuries began denting his production shortly after joining the Sabres and the possibility of a contract buyout was speculated. But Okposo, named captain prior to last season, has re-established himself as a gritty fourth-liner with 11 goals and 17 assists in 75 games last season.

“I didn’t play with him here but he’s super well-respected,” Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri said. “I know a lot of the guys are still really friendly with him and his family. The few encounters I’ve had with him, he’s an amazing teammate and a great pro. He wasn’t the biggest guy but a lot of it was stuff I could learn from.

“There’s no doubt there were some tough years for him. He’s still effective out there and he’s a great leader for that team. They’ve got some young guys and a lot of skill.”

Brock Nelson, from Warroad, Minnesota, was Okposo’s teammate with the Islanders for three seasons. He described Okposo as a “mentor” to the younger players.

“I was scratched one time and he reached out to me and sent me a nice message when it was kind of a tougher time for me,” said Nelson, who worked out with Okposo in Minnesota during the offseason. “I remember that vividly. Just a good guy. He’s a deep thinker and genuinely cares about everyone around him.”

Clutterbuck said the leadership Okposo displayed with the Islanders was part of the reason the team has had some longer playoff runs.

Ironically, Okposo has not been part of a playoff team with the Sabres, whose postseason drought dates to 2011.

“He really cares about his teammates and the state of the game and the state of his organization,” Clutterbuck said. “In a lot of ways, he’s very much responsible for a lot of the success we had after he was gone. Him and Frans [Nielsen] and Johnny [Tavares], those were the guys who were prepared to come into this room and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to take this thing to the next level.’

“All the accolades he’s going to get in the next few weeks, he deserves.”