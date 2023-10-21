Julien Gauthier, Oliver Wahlstrom in Islanders' lineup vs. Sabres

BUFFALO — It took four games and the Islanders’ first loss — albeit in overtime — for coach Lane Lambert to alter his forward lines.

Ex-Ranger Julien Gauthier made his Islanders’ debut in Saturday night’s game against the Sabres at KeyBank Center while fellow right wing Oliver Wahlstrom played in his first regular-season game since injuring his knee on Dec. 27.

Simon Holmstrom, dropped from Bo Horvat’s top line with Mathew Barzal to Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line midway through Friday night’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils at UBS Arena, and Hudson Fasching were the healthy scratches.

“When he plays with those guys, he has to have a little bit more urgency to shoot the puck himself,” Lambert said of Holmstrom, who had one shot and no points in three games.

Fasching also had no points in three games skating on Pageau’s line with Anders Lee.

“I think he’s been just OK,” Lambert said., “I think there’s more there and I look forward to seeing it.”

Gauthier took Fasching’s spot on Pageau’s line while Wahlstrom skated with Horvat and Barzal.

“He’s coming off a pretty significant injury and it does generally take some time,” Lambert said of Wahlstrom. “We’re looking for him to produce shots and produce goals.”

No Mayfield

Defenseman Scott Mayfield (lower body) did not accompany the Islanders to Buffalo and missed his third game.

Still not happy

A day later, Lambert still was not happy the Devils scored on four of five power plays. Both defenseman Adam Pelech and center Casey Cizikas — two of the team’s better penalty killers — were called for two minors apiece.

“You can’t take those penalties,” Lambert said. “Especially when you don’t have Mayfield, either. Dobber [defenseman Noah Dobson] did a good job. Seabass (defenseman Sebastian Aho) did a good job. But you cannot take these penalties against a team like that.”