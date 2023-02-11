Offside challenge on winning goal creates awkward situation for Islanders

MONTREAL — Mike Matheson scored the overtime winner for the Canadiens in their 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Bell Centre and most of the Islanders retreated to the dressing room.

But what ensued was a bit of confusion during a lengthy video review after the play was challenged for offside. The players were told to head back to the bench but, ultimately, then the goal stood.

“The league reviews it,” coach Lane Lambert said. “What I saw doesn’t matter. It’s extremely deflating. Twice, I guess.”

“It’s all out of our control,” Anders Lee said. “It felt and looked offside on the ice. Obviously, that’s game time. They slow it down and make their call.”

Long shifts

The Canadiens pinned the Islanders in their own zone for a long shift midway through the second period. Kyle Palmieri’s shift lasted two minutes, 25 seconds and linemates Lee and Brock Nelson were both on the ice for 2:29. Defensemen Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock had shifts of 2:39.

The Canadiens didn’t score but had two shots on net, two other shots blocked and one shot that missed the net against the gassed defenders.

Isles files

C Brock Nelson’s 10-game point streak is the Islanders’ longest since LW Josh Bailey scored in 11 straight from Dec. 9-31, 2017…D Alexander Romanov, acquired for a first-round pick this summer after spending his first two NHL seasons with the Canadiens, was given a video tribute during a first-period stoppage. “It was really good, warm memories,” said Romanov, who acknowledged the cheers by waving to the crowd, clapping and then touching his heart…The Canadiens honored the Islanders’ 50th anniversary with a pre-game video featuring the teams’ rivalry…D Samuel Bolduc, who grew up in nearby Laval, Quebec, was a healthy scratch along with D Parker Wotherspoon and LW Ross Johnston.