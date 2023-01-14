Defenseman Alexander Romanov is focused on breaking Islanders' skid

Alexander Romanov is sentimental about winning.

So his first game against the Canadiens since they shipped him to the Islanders in a draft-day trade meant nothing more to the defenseman than a chance to snap a four-game losing streak.

“It’s special for me only because we’ve lost four in a row and we should win today,” Romanov said. “That’s why it’s special for me. I play just for the Islanders, for my team and for my partners right now. I don’t think it’s something special for me. We just want to win every single game, every single moment and try to play our best.”

The Islanders faced the Canadiens on Saturday night at UBS Arena as they continued a five-game homestand that started with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars and a 3-1 loss to the Wild. In all, the Islanders carried an 0-3-1 skid into Saturday’s match.

Romanov, who turned 23 on Jan. 6, spent his first two NHL seasons with the Canadiens after two seasons playing for his hometown CSKA Moscow in the KHL. The Islanders acquired Romanov for the 13th overall pick on July 7.

The Islanders make their lone trip this season to Montreal on Feb. 11.

“Really good memories,” said Romanov, a rookie in 2021 when the Canadiens lost to the Lightning in five games in the Stanley Cup Final. “Good players around me and they always support me. A lot of respect to them.”

Islanders president/general manager Lou Lamoriello acquired Romanov for his skating skills and for his ability to deliver heavy body checks.

Romanov also came to the Islanders with the stated goal of improving his offensive game. He said on Saturday that’s still the case, even though his secondary assist on the Islanders’ lone goal against the Wild on Thursday night gave him a career-high 14 points (one goal, 13 assists).

“Not so good,” Romanov said when asked to assess his play. “We have a four-game stretch of losses. Every time you should improve your game, it doesn’t matter the results. I want to improve my game every single day. Offensively I could be much better. I try to play defensively strong and solid. At the same time, I try to play an offensive game, too. The defensive game, I’ve played much better.”

But Romanov did enter Saturday’s game with one goal and five assists over his previous 10 games.

“He’s been good,” said current defense partner Scott Mayfield. “He uses his body. He’s physical. He’s a good skater. He moves up the ice well. He’s chipped in offensively the last little bit. It’s good to see. He’s kind of grown into our system a little bit more, grown more comfortable with the guys in here. It can be hard when you come to a veteran team — we’ve all played together quite a bit — getting into that groove and I think he’s found it now.

“We all love him in here. He’s always happy, always smiling. He comes with a good attitude and works hard.”

One reason for Romanov’s comfort level with the Islanders is his two Russian teammates, goalies Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov.

Romanov has an adjoining locker to Sorokin at the Islanders’ practice facility in East Meadow. Both have taught themselves to speak English. But their native language makes for quicker communication on the ice.

“You always feel like behind you [is a wall],” Romanov said. “I always trust them. But I try to block every single thing for them, too. We have good communication and we discuss moments. It’s easier for us to speak Russian, of course.”