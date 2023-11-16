Bo Horvat's return to Vancouver spoiled as Islanders fall to Canucks in OT for sixth straight loss

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Bo Horvat waved to acknowledge the standing ovation he was receiving during his first game back at Rogers Arena, choked up enough to wipe away tears with his glove from his reddened eyes after watching a tribute video to his eight-plus seasons with the Canucks.

There had been boos mixed in with polite applause when he was announced as starter. There were boos every time he touched the puck his first few shifts. There were cheers when he was booted from a defensive zone faceoff. There were boos after Horvat’s second-period goal. But the fans finally saluted the Canucks former captain — traded to the Islanders on Jan. 30 — during the retrospective at 6:11 of the first period.

But the Canucks ultimately ruined the homecoming, rallying from a two-goal, first-period deficit for a 4-3 overtime win on Wednesday night on Quinn Hughes’ goal as the Islanders’ losing streak reached six (0-4-2).

“It’s weird,” said Horvat, who scored on a one-timer from the right circle after getting the puck back from Mathew Barzal to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead at 8:33 of the second period. “Just walking around yesterday just brought back a lot of memories. A lot of good memories, a lot of bad memories, sometimes. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows here. But seeing the rink brought back a lot of memories. A lot of emotions tonight.”

But the Islanders (5-6-4) ruined Horvat’s homecoming just as much with yet another parade to the penalty box. The Canucks (12-3-1) were 3-for-6 on the power play — the Islanders have allowed nine man-advantage goals in six games — and tied it at 3-3 on defenseman Filip Hronek’s one-timer at 8:30 of the third period as they skated five-on-three with defenseman Noah Dobson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau both being sent off at 7:35.

The Islanders have been outscored 15-3 in the third period over the last eight games.

Horvat spent eight-plus seasons with Canucks, who drafted him ninth overall in 2013. But once the Canucks re-signed J.T. Miller to a seven-year, $56 million deal, there was no salary-cap space to work out a new deal with their captain.

Still stung more than two months after the trade, Horvat responded to a question about the atmosphere at UBS Arena by saying, “It’s a lot better than Vancouver, I can tell you that for free.”

The trade yielded Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a first-round pick that was dealt to the Red Wings as part of a package for Hronek, who has an 11-game point streak.

The Canucks have even reassigned Horvat’s No. 53 to fourth-line center Teddy Blueger.

“I think [Horvat’s departure] went a little under the radar, from my perspective at least, with all the changes that was happening and everyone trying to buy into the new system and buy into the new culture,” Beauvillier said. “He was well liked here and everyone still has a ton of respect for him. You can feel that.”

The Islanders took a 2-0 lead with goals on both of their first-period power plays, both courtesy of Canucks defenseman Ian Cole. Pierre Engvall connected from the left circle on a shot that deflected off the Canucks’ Dakota Joseph at 7:30 for a 1-0 lead. Brock Nelson backhanded in his own rebound at 8:52.

But Cal Clutterbuck’s offensive-zone boarding penalty led to Miller’s one-timer to bring the Canucks with 2-1 at 4:39. And Brock Boeser, open in the low slot, closed the gap to 3-2 at 11:03 after Dobson was whistled for interference.

Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves while the Canucks’ Thatcher Demko stopped 30 shots.