Mathew Barzal, Ilya Sorokin, Jean-Gabriel Pageau drive Islanders to victory over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Another bad start. But a few personnel shuffles later, it was not a bad finish this time.

The Islanders topped the Canucks, 6-2, on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena after opening their four-game western trip with a lethargic 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken two nights earlier.

The Islanders (22-15-2), who got 24 saves from Ilya Sorokin, moved back into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Mathew Barzal, from nearby Coquitlam, British Columbia, extended his goal streak to a career-high four games and added two assists.

Spencer Martin stopped 23 shots for the Canucks (16-18-3), who have lost three straight.

Anders Lee converted a Canucks’ turnover with a spinning shot from low in the left circle to give the Islanders a 4-2 lead at 1:46 of the third period. Barzal, who has at least one point in all eight games he’s played in Vancouver, set up Casey Cizikas’ goal at 9:44 to make it 5-2. Rookie defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, from nearby Surrey, British Columbia, got the secondary assist for his first career point.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau added an empty-netter for his second goal.

Coach Lane Lambert shuffled his top three lines to start the second period, sliding Barzal to right wing with Cizikas centering the top line with Josh Bailey. Hudson Fasching slid to Brock Nelson’s line with Lee and Anthony Beauvillier was bumped to Pageau’s line with Zach Parise.

But it was the intact fourth line that tied the game at 1-1 at 2:26 of the second period as they converted a Canucks’ turnover. Ross Johnston slid the puck to Aatu Raty — who had logged just 1:39 of ice time over three shifts in the first and did not see the ice the last 6:29 of the period — for the rookie’s second goal in five games.

The power-play units were also rearranged as the Islanders entered the game in a 1-for-30 slump on the man advantage. But Pageau, getting open at the post, knocked in the rebound of defenseman Ryan Pulock’s point shot for a 2-1 lead at 12:56 of the second period.

Barzal lifted a wrist shot as he skated through the left circle at 16:28 of the second period to extend the Islanders’ lead to 3-1 and his goal streak to a career-high four games. But Bo Horvat’s power-play goal from the left circle cut the lead to 3-2 at 18:54.

Tuesday’s first period was a continuation of the Islanders’ shoddy three periods in Seattle as they could not establish a consistent forecheck or sustain time in the offensive zone.

The Canucks finally took a 1-0 lead at 18:23 of the first period as Horvat deflected defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s shot from the left point to Sorokin’s short side. But Parise did have two high-danger chances in the first period, shooting into Martin off Pageau’s feed on a two-on-one rush at 14:30. The goalie then stretched his right pad as Parise could not lift a rebound try at the post 40 seconds after Horvat’s goal.