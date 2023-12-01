Islanders coach Lane Lambert changes up his defensive pairings

.RALEIGH, N.C. — Figuring out the best defense pairs with Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho both injured will be an on-going process for Lane Lambert.

The Islanders coach tried three new combinations for Thursday night’s match against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena. This three-game road trip opened with a 5-4 loss to the Devils on Tuesday as the Islanders blew a two-goal lead in the third period.

So Lambert reunited Alexander Romanov with Noah Dobson — a pair that did not work at all defensively last season — while re-inserting rookie Samuel Bolduc with Ryan Pulock and pairing newcomer Mike Reilly with Scott Mayfield.

Lambert was not satisfied with how the Islanders defended their crease in the third period against the Devils.

“Early on in the year I thought we struggled a little bit,” Lambert said. “We’ve been a lot better lately. Last game, I thought we were a little loose in front of our net. That hasn’t really been a trend.”

Bolduc dressed for his 12th game after being a healthy scratch against the Devils and in seven of his last eight games. On Monday, Lambert said Bolduc needed to be more consistent and said he was “slow” to start his last game, a 1-0 shootout loss to the Flyers at UBS Arena on Saturday.

“I think he understands it,” Lambert said.

Grant Hutton was the healthy scratch.

‘Gauthier dresses again

Left wing Julien Gauthier played his third straight game on Casey Cizikas’ fourth line with Cal Clutterbuck after dressing for just two of the Islanders’ first 19 games.

“It makes a world of difference,” said Gauthier, whose assist against the Devils marked his first point as an Islander. “When you never have any flow in your game and you’re not playing consistently it’s way harder.”

Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching remained healthy scratches.