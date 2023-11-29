Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau centers yet another line combination

NEWARK — Third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau skated with a rotating set of wings through much of the early part of the season. But he had stability in his linemates the previous seven games with Anders Lee and Oliver Wahlstrom.

That changed again to start Tuesday night’s match against the Devils at Prudential Center as coach Lane Lambert elevated Lee, who had three goals in his previous five games, to Bo Horvat’s top line with Mathew Barzal. Simon Holmstrom, with just one point, a goal, in his previous eight games, was placed on Pageau’s left wing.

All the while Pageau was still searching for his first goal.

“You always think about it,” Pageau said. “I know I’m not a 50-goal scorer. If I score 15 in a row now, maybe I’ll think about 50. You want that first one to go in, to have that confidence back and that feeling. Right now, I’m trying to focus on what can I do to help the team. I know it’s a matter of time. I’m having chances lately.”

Martin activated

Left wing Matt Martin was activated off injured reserve earlier in the day but not active against the Devils as he missed his sixth game in a row, this time as a healthy scratch. Martin had been sidelined with an upper-body injury but Lambert said he was available on Tuesday.

Martin has not played since logging just 7:11 in a 4-3 overtime loss in Vancouver on Nov. 15.

Isles files

Left wing Julien Gauthier dressed for his second straight game but just his fourth of the season as he skated in Martin’s usual fourth-line spot . . . Defenseman Samuel Bolduc and forward Hudson Fasching were the other healthy scratches. Fasching remained out of the lineup for the second straight game, again denying him his 100th career NHL game.