Islanders score three in third period to defeat Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kyle Palmieri had a career night against his former team. His linemates, Brock Nelson and Pierre Engvall, weren’t bad, either, in a game the Islanders absolutely had to win.

Palmieri had a goal and three assists for a career-high four points as the Islanders, with three third-period goals, snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Ducks on Wednesday night at Honda Center less than 24 hours after opening a three-game California swing with a 5-2 defeat to the Kings.

Nelson added two goals and Engvall had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (35-27-8), who hold the Eastern Conference’s second-wild card spot. They have the same 78 points as the Penguins, who hold the first wild-card spot but have played three fewer games.

The need for a strong performance was heightened as the Capitals beat the visiting Sabres, 5-4, in overtime before the puck dropped in Anaheim, a three-point game between two teams chasing the Islanders being a worst-case scenario.

The Capitals are five points behind the Islanders with one game in hand while the Sabres have played three fewer games and are six points back.

“We’re going to have to bounce back,” coach Lane Lambert said before Wednesday’s game. “It’s a big hockey game for us. We have to find a way to get back to what we do.”

So Lambert started Ilya Sorokin (20 saves) in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 22-23, when Semyon Varlamov was out with an injury. Lambert acknowledged the possibility of the back-to-back starts prior to Sorokin making 33 saves against the Kings since the Islanders don’t play again until ending the trip against the Sharks on Saturday night.

John Gibson made 27 saves for the Ducks (22-36-10), who got two goals from defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. He closed the scoring with a third-period power-play goal.

Lambert also altered his lines, flip-flopping left wings Zach Parise and Engvall, with Parise skating with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Engvall with Nelson. Hudson Fasching started on top-line center Bo Horvat’s right wing before Simon Holmstrom was moved there in the second period.

Fasching, skating with Pageau and Parise, kept the puck on an odd-man rush and tied it at 2-2 from the left circle at 9:46 of the second period with his third goal in five games.

Nelson, taking a feed from defenseman Adam Pelech to the right circle, made it 3-2 with 23.0 seconds left in the second period with a laser-like one-timer. Engvall, sprung to the Ducks crease by Palmieri, made it 4-2 at 17:02 of the third period.

The Ducks took a quick 1-0 lead as defenseman Scott Harrington beat Sorokin from the high slot just 25 seconds into the game on a shot that nicked off the top of Sorokin’s pad.

But Palmieri connected from the right circle off Engvall’s cross-ice feed to tie it at 1 at 12:24 of the first period. Palmieri, who started his career with the Ducks before being traded to the Devils in 2015, snapped a four-game goal drought and also assisted on both of Nelson’s goals and Engvall’s.

“He’s got a great shot so you always have got to be aware of it and play him tight,” said Nelson, who made it 5-2 at 9:02 of the third period. “It doesn’t take much for him to get a little space.”

The Ducks took a 2-1 lead off a highlight-reel play from Trevor Zegras, who sped over the blue line and went between his legs, turning defenseman Ryan Pulock around, before backhanding a cross-ice feed to Shattenkirk at 17:43 of the first period.