Islanders can't find a way to win at home, fall to Flyers

The start was strong.

The middle was not. And there wasn’t enough in the end.

In what was essentially a must-win game, the Islanders fell to the Flyers, 5-3, Thursday night at UBS Arena. The Islanders dropped to 17-20-7 with their second straight loss and are 7-11-2 at home.

Entering the game, their 41 points ranked 15th out of 16 in the Eastern Conference. Overall, only four other teams — Buffalo (39), Barry Trotz’s Predators (35), San Jose (34), and Chicago (30) —have fewer points.

During last week’s three-game road trip, team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello expressed his belief in the group. But after the loss to the Flyers, the reality is that Islanders have 38 games remaining and eight teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

All of which may prompt Lamoriello to become a seller ahead of the Mar. 7 NHL trade deadline since it is believed that veterans Brock Nelson, Kyle Palmieri, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau are highly coveted by playoff contenders.

“We have to start winning hockey games if we want everybody to stay, right?” Bo Horvat said. “It’s not going to be easy but if there’s any group that’s going to do it we’re pretty relentless in here, and I have definite confidence that we’re going to pull through.”

Making this loss all the more frustrating is that the Islanders began the game doing what they vowed to do in the morning skate: Play their brand of hockey.

The igniter was Max Tsyplakov, who steamrolled Ryan Poehling with an open-ice hit seven minutes and 22 seconds into the game and the Islanders on the power play. Poehling did have his head down when Tsyplakov slammed into him.

Tsyplakov’s shoulder collided with the Philadelphian center’s chest, sending him cartwheeling onto the ice where he lay prone while Garnet Hathaway attempted to fight the Islanders’ rookie left winger.

The hit was reviewed and determined to be clean. Which meant that

instead of skating four aside, the Islanders were still on the man advantage.

The Flyers later announced Poehling suffered a lower body injury and he did not return to the game.

“I agreed with the call on the ice,” Patrick Roy said. “I saw the same exact thing as the referees.”

Fifty-eight seconds later, Horvat one-timed Brock Nelson’s diagonal pass from the bottom of the left circle past Samuel Ersson (26 saves) to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead with their first power play goal since Dec. 8.

Which is how they went into the first intermission.

Philadelphia tied the game 1-all 5:15 into the second on Sean Couturier’s eighth of the season. The scoring sequence began with Anthony Duclair’s pass to the middle of the ice just outside of the Islanders’ blue line being picked off by Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov and it ended with Couturier poking the puck past Ilya Sorokin.

Sorokin, who started after missing the last two games with an undisclosed illness, stopped 19-of-23 shots.

Hathaway’s shorthanded goal four minutes and 14 seconds later put the Flyers ahead 2-1. The deficit grew larger when Morgan Frost tipped Owen Tippett’s shot past Sorokin at 13:41. Following the goal, UBS Arena went silent until a lone voice yelled “Fire Lou!” When the period ended, the Islanders were once again booed off the ice.

“The quality of our turnovers gave them life,” Roy said. “There’s mistakes you can’t make . . . Unfortunately for us, we paid for it.”

Mathew Barzal’s fifth of the season 30 seconds into the third brought the Islanders to within one. But the Flyers regained their two-goal advantage on Cam York’s fourth of the season at 5:16. Anders Lee's power play tip at 17:16 cut Philadelphia's lead to 4-3 but Noah Cates' empty-net goal with 1:12 left ended the scoring.

Notes & quotes: Pageau returned after missing Tuesday’s loss to Ottawa with an illness.. . . Simon Holmstrom (upper body, IR) was a full participant in the morning skate, and wore an orange, non-contact jersey . . . Alex Romanov (upper body) missed his third straight game. …The Islanders are hosting 250 girls at the franchise’s second “Girls Hockey Weekend” Saturday and Sunday at The Park at UBS Arena. On Saturday, there will be a “Learn To Play Jamboree” from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M., while on Sunday, attendees will be coached by Islanders alum Arron Asham and coaches from LIU and SUNY schools.