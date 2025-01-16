After 43 games, who are these Islanders?

Identity, Kyle Palmieri explained, is entwined with style of play.

Both are implemented during training camp and evolve over the course of a campaign as circumstances dictate. It is essentially a host-and-body relationship. One cannot exist without the other.

But the Smithtown born-and-bred right winger’s assertion then prompted an existential question: Who and what are these Islanders 43 games into this season?

“We’re a team that five-on-five we like to get in there and generate. It’s not a ton off the rush but I think it’s more so getting in and getting to our forecheck and create turnovers so that kind of identity hasn’t changed,” Palmieri told Newsday at Northwell Health Ice Center ahead of Thursday night’s game at UBS Arena against Metropolitan Division rival Philadelphia. “We just want to continue to try and make an impact through that game-in and game-out.”

Creating and sustaining an impact has been a lingering dilemma over the first three-and-a-half months of the season. As such, it's part of the reason why the Islanders (17-19-7, 41 points) enter the first of three games in 14 days against John Tortorella’s squad in 15th place in the Eastern Conference, just two points ahead of last-place Buffalo.

It has been vexing since the core of the group still mostly is composed of the athletes who helped the Islanders reach the NHL’s Final Four in 2020 and 2021.

“We want consistency from everybody,” coach Patrick Roy said following the morning skate. “We expect to play a strong game. Do we want more consistency in our identity? Yes. I mean we’d like to see us a little more consistent. If you ask the players, they’ll give you the same answers.

“Yeah, we could be better and play faster. We could be better in compete and bringing pucks to the net and things that we believe makes us successful every game.”

Coming off a season-high three-game winning streak – all on the road – the Islanders began their seven-game homestand Tuesday night believing that they had turned a corner and were ready to re-insert themselves into the Eastern Conference playoff mix.

Two-and–a-half-hours later, they heard boos from the 15,101 job appraisement officials who paid to watch the 2-0 loss to the Senators.

For a game which only had two power plays – one for each team– the contest was devoid of flow as there were 36 faceoffs in the 60 minutes.

“Choppy game,” Anders Lee said afterward. “It was one of those nights. There was no time. You have to put it in and go to work and they broke it out well when we did and so we didn’t have a ton of offensive zone entries with possession or time as much as we would have liked."

Nothing the captain said can be argued. The Islanders generated 24 shots on goal – none on their only power play – against Leevi Merilainen, who was making his ninth career NHL start in goal.

But it should also be noted that 10 players who were members of the back-to-back Final Four squads dressed for the game against the Senators. And those Islanders teams more often than not found ways to win games even when they were not playing at an optimal level.

So what do the Islanders need to do in order to consistently start winning games if the goal is to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight year?

“We have to do a better job of dictating what way the game is going to go,” Ryan Pulock said. “Obviously there’s going to be whistles and different things to slow it down but I think we just weren’t able to get to our game in a consistent manner. We were getting pucks in not consistently, and I think that kind of affected the offense we were able to create.”

Isles files

Simon Holmstrom (upper body, IR) was a full participant in the morning skate, and wore an orange non-contact jersey. “He’s getting closer,” Roy said. …Alex Romanov (upper body) will miss his third straight game. …Ilya Sorokin will start after missing the last two games with an undisclosed illness. …The Islanders are hosting 250 girls at the franchise’s second “Girls Hockey Weekend” Saturday and Sunday at The Park at UBS Arena. On Saturday, there will be a “Learn To Play Jamboree” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while on Sunday, attendees will be coached by Islanders alum Arron Asham and coaches from LIU and SUNY schools.