Islanders, Flyers likely to have mutual animosity in third meeting in 15 days

PHILADELPHIA – It’s certainly not the intensity of a playoff series but three games in 15 days, as the Islanders and Flyers concluded on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center, does lend itself to mutual animosity.

And Russian rookie left wing Maxim Tsyplakov was facing the Flyers for the first time – and vice versa – since being suspended three games for a high hit on Ryan Poehling in the Flyers’ 5-3 win at UBS Arena on Jan. 16.

Poehling remains on injured reserve.

“I expect every game to be physical, quite honestly,” coach Patrick Roy said. “It’s playoff hockey right now for a lot of teams, in a way, in our league. Every point matters right now and you have to be ready to compete.”

The Islanders entered Thursday’s match on a season’s best five-game winning streak as they’ve made themselves relevant again in the push for an Eastern Conference playoff berth. The Islanders had closed to within one point of the Flyers, who have played three extra games, and were four points out of the second wild-card spot when the puck dropped.

Tsyplakov was not available for the Islanders’ 3-1 win over the visiting Flyers on Friday night. But Travis Konecny went after defenseman Alexander Romanov and drew a roughing call at 6:30 of the first period after Romanov barreled over Flyers defenseman Cam York as he unleashed a shot from the left point.

Still, neither of those contests devolved into out-and-out goonery, just with a snarl particularly in post-whistle scrums around the creases. Each team had eight penalty minutes in the first game and they combined for eight PIMs in the second match.

“Both hard games,” Kyle MacLean said. “We played them a lot the past couple of weeks here. Physical games.”

Yet the Flyers also entered Thursday’s match an angry team coming off the previous night’s 5-0 road loss to the Devils, their third defeat in four games.

That just added to the Islanders’ anticipation that the Flyers would be looking to initiate contact early and often.

“I don’t think they’d be happy with the way they played last night and the result,” Bo Horvat said. “They’re going to be coming out hard tonight. We know that and we’ve got to be ready for it.”

The Islanders, not the NHL’s speediest team, are well suited to physical matchups. In particular, Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line with Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom has been strong in establishing the forecheck.