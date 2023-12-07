Islanders could be alternating Semyon Varlamov, Ilya Sorokin in goal

It might be back to a bit of a goalie juggling act for the Islanders.

Semyon Varlamov started Thursday night’s game against the Blue Jackets at UBS Arena as Ilya Sorokin’s backup played for the ninth time in 25 games.

Varlamov entered Thursday with a 2.50 goals-against average compared to Sorokin’s 3.19 and a .926 save percentage compared to Sorokin’s .911.

Sorokin made 32 saves in Tuesday’s disheartening 5-4 overtime loss to the visiting Sharks as the Islanders’ defense collapsed in the third period while trying to protect a three-goal lead. The Sharks scored twice skating six-on-five with their goalie pulled.

“That’s what it will be, in a sense,” coach Lane Lambert said about rotating his goalies before the season-high, six-game homestand opened. “We don’t know if we’re going to go game by game or switch off. But both goalies are playing well. And, certainly, you don’t want one to sit for too long, there’s no question.”

Sorokin had started eight of the Islanders’ previous 11 games. Varlamov made 34 saves in a 2-0 win in Columbus on Oct. 28.

Isles files

Defenseman Grant Hutton and forwards Matt Martin and Oliver Wahlstrom remained out of the lineup. Martin missed his 10th straight game and Lambert said he is still not available to play despite being activated off injured reserve with an upper-body issue five games ago . . . Defenseman Sebastian Aho (IR/upper body) participated fully in the morning skate but has yet to go through a more intense off-day practice. “He’s getting better,” Lambert said. “You’d like to get a player who’s been out for a little bit into a team practice. It just depends on the what the schedule is.” Practice time is limited right now with the Islanders in a stretch of seven games in 12 days…Thursday was Deaf Awareness Night at UBS Arena.