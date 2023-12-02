Islanders' Hudson Fasching plays his 100th NHL game, his longtime goal

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Islanders recently had Cal Clutterbuck reach 1,000 games and Anders Lee get to 700. So perhaps, relatively, 100 games does not seem that noteworthy. But it’s a huge milestone to Hudson Fasching after seven seasons of bouncing between the NHL and AHL.

“That’s always been a big goal for me,” Fasching told Newsday on Saturday before dressing for his 100th NHL game against the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. “I’m like, ‘If I could ever get to 100, it’d be a success.’ It’s a goal I set for myself a long time ago. To be able to hit it means a lot. It’s been a lot of hard work.”

Fasching, 28, has also played for the Sabres and Coyotes after the Kings drafted him in the fourth round in 2013. He dressed for his 13th game this season after being a healthy scratch the previous three games.

“When you’re trying to reach that [100 games], it makes it tough,” Fasching said.

Barzal out

Mathew Barzal (illness) missed his first game of the season and the Islanders listed him as day to day. He opened this three-game road trip with two goals and five assists but was the only Islander not to participate in Saturday’s morning skate.

Coach Lane Lambert said after the morning skate he expected Barzal to be available.

Matt Martin and defenseman Grant Hutton remained healthy scratches.

Reilly's return

Defenseman Mike Reilly played his third game for the Islanders after being claimed off waivers from the Panthers. The 30-year-old signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Panthers yet played just two games for the team before being placed on waivers.

“I think it’d be easy for me to be negative about what happened in Florida,” Reilly said. “But the guys were great. The coaches were honest. [General manager] Bill Zito handled it with me. So I’ve got nothing but good things to say.”

The quick trip back to Florida was beneficial for Reilly so he could clean out his apartment.

“My mom just came down yesterday to help out with that.”