Islanders' Mathew Barzal has had to deal with constant changes to his line

Saturday marked the 12th game since right wing Oliver Wahlstrom was lost indefinitely off the Islanders’ top line with a lower-body injury.

In that span, Mathew Barzal, the team’s top playmaker who the organization committed to with an eight-year, $73.2 million extension that starts next season, has started games on nine different line combinations. Eight different players have started on the center’s wing and Barzal himself started one game on wing instead of his usual spot in the middle.

“It’s been like that for a while now,” Barzal told Newsday before Saturday night’s match against the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes at UBS Arena. “Kind of just try to adapt quickly, that’s really it.”

But is it up to Barzal to adapt his game or for those joining his line — however briefly — to adapt theirs?

“I’m not really sure,” said Barzal, a unique, skilled skater who does best with the puck on his stick and his linemates finding holes in the defense. “It’s just hard to find chemistry with anybody when every other game it’s a new line. It is what it is. We’ve had some injury troubles. Guys have gone down.”

Barzal started Saturday’s game centering captain Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas, usually the fourth line center. Barzal was in between Lee and Cal Clutterbuck, usually Cizikas’ linemate, for Thursday night’s 3-2 overtime loss in Buffalo. But Clutterbuck exited in the second period with an upper-body injury and is now out indefinitely.

The game before that, coach Lane Lambert assigned 20-year-old prospect William Dufour to Barzal’s right wing for his NHL debut in a 4-1 loss to the NHL-best Bruins at UBS Arena. Dufour was benched in the second period after turnovers on the first two Bruins’ goals and immediately returned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Hudson Fasching, now out day to day with a lower-body injury started two games on Barzal’s right wing. So did Simon Holmstrom. Zach Parise has taken turns with Barzal along with Josh Bailey.

“I think he can prosper with a rotating set of wings,” Lambert said. “But, in his defense, some continuity wouldn’t be a bad thing as well. Based on where we’re at right now we have different people who have to step into different positions. We’ve got some guys that are going to play right wing that don’t normally do that. That’s just what has to happen.”

The Islanders entered Saturday 3-5-3 without Wahlstrom and Wahlstrom had gone five games without a point and eight games without a goal when he was injured. Right wing Kyle Palmieri (upper body) has played just one game since Nov. 21.

Somewhat remarkably, Barzal did prosper initially despite the constant flux on his line, putting together a career-high five-game goal streak from Dec. 27-Jan. 5, with six goals in that span.

But Barzal missed the Islanders 4-1 road loss to the Flames on Jan. 6 with a lower-body injury and entered Saturday without a point in the six games since he returned to the lineup.

“Like all of our top-six guys, we need some production out of them,” Lambert said. “I’d like to see him put the puck to the net more.”

“I was just getting chances,” Barzal said of his goal streak. “I feel like I’m swarmed lately, the last six games, so it’s been tough to find chances to shoot.”

But Barzal insisted he was still getting some scoring opportunities.

Barzal also didn’t deny this has been a tough stretch given the team’s struggles to win consistently.

“It hasn’t been great,” Barzal said. “It’s just a matter of controlling the emotions and not letting it get too frustrating.”