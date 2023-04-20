No power-play opportunities after Lane Lambert tweaks unit

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Islanders tweaked their power-play alignment during Wednesday’s morning skate but never had the opportunity to see whether the changes worked in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Wednesday night at PNC Arena in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The Hurricanes went 1-for-6 on the power play; the Islanders did not get any power-play opportunities.

“I don’t think I have been,” Brock Nelson said when asked whether he’s ever been involved in a game with six power plays for one team and none for the other. “Tough that way, the way it played out. But I’ve never seen an argument with a ref be won.”

The personnel on the Islanders’ two power-play units stayed the same during the morning skate but Lane Lambert configured the units into a 2-1-2 formation. The Islanders have used the more common 1-3-1 almost exclusively this season.

On the first unit, the right-shooting Mathew Barzal worked on the right point rather than along the left half-wall as he did in the old alignment.

“Just trying different things,” defenseman Noah Dobson said. “At points of the game, you get different looks and you try to want to give different looks as well. But, in the game, there’s a lot of moving parts. Things aren’t always perfect.”

The Islanders went 0-for-4 on the power play in Monday night’s 2-1 loss in Game 1, with all four of their power-play shots coming on their first opportunity.

“\[The Hurricanes\] have always been the most aggressive kill in the league over the last couple of years,” Dobson said. “High pressure and they’ve got guys with good sticks who are good at penalty killing. It makes it tough but it’s on us as the power play to break through. We’re good players, too. We just have to execute. The main thing for us is we’ve just got to make sure we’re moving.”

Isles files

The Islanders killed off Casey Cizikas’ four-minute, double-minor for high-sticking the Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho at 10:52 of the first period, with Teuvo Teravainen’s subsequent tripping call against Jean-Gabriel Pageau turning two of those minutes into four-on-four hockey . . . Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen (illness) was unavailable despite participating in the team’s morning skate . . . Defenseman Ryan Pulock was credited with seven of the Islanders’ 54 hits and now has 16 in the series . . . Lambert was asked whether he’s also paying attention to the other NHL playoff series. “I think you have blinders on,” Lambert said. “But I think we’re all interested in watching hockey. You just have to make sure you turn it off at the right time and go to bed.”