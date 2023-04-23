SportsHockeyNew York Islanders

Islanders pushed to brink of elimination after Game 4 loss to Hurricanes

Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders looks on during the...

Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders looks on during the second period against the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at UBS Arena on Sunday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Grossandrew.gross@newsday.comAGrossNewsday

The Islanders’ season was pushed to the brink on Sunday afternoon because whatever pushback they had – and it wasn’t much – came too late.

Sure, they were frustrated with some of the penalties called against them. But the Islanders lost 5-2 to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of their first-round series at UBS Arena because they were dominated on special teams, couldn’t maintain on-ice discipline and were outworked through the first two periods.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina with the Hurricanes holding a 3-1 series edge.

The Hurricanes, who got 27 saves from Antti Raanta, went 2-for-5 on the power play while the Islanders were 0-for-3 with just two shots.

The Islanders took 11 shots in the third period, finally breaking through as defenseman Adam Pelech got to a loose puck near the crease to bring them within 4-1 at 3:14. Seth Jarvis had made it a four-goal deficit with a breakaway goal at 1:20 of the third period as he got past Brock Nelson.

Mackenzie MacEachern pushed it to 5-1 at 14:01 of the third period but Bo Horvat, with his first point of the series, scored on a shorthanded breakaway at 17:57. 

The Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots.

Matt Martin set up the Islanders’ awful second period with a needless roughing penalty against MacEachern after the first-period buzzer as the teams scrummed in front of the Islanders’ bench.

That led to Martin Necas’ power-play goal for a 2-0 lead at 1:15 of the second period as Steven Noesen found him cutting to the far post.

That became 3-0 at 13:30 as the Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho finished a two-on-one rush with MacEachern after Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov flubbed an attempted offensive-zone entry pass.

The Islanders applied early and heavy pressure, taking the first five shots. But the momentum was sapped when Zach Parise was called for goalie interference at 2:41 of the first period despite it appearing defenseman Jalen Chatfield pushed him into Raanta.

That became a five-on-three when defenseman Ryan Pulock was whistled for boarding Jack Drury – who remained on the ice for several minutes before retreating to the Hurricanes’ room – at 3:30. The play was reviewed but remained a two-minute minor instead of a five-minute major.

Still, Jarvis knocked in the puck off the left post at 4:05 of the first period after defenseman Brent Burns flubbed his initial shot.

Meanwhile, the Islanders presented no danger on their two first-period power plays. They were kept from their own five-on-three as Mathew Barzal was called for embellishment after being cross checked by Burns at 8:43 with Jesperi Kotkaniemi already in the Hurricanes’ box.

Andrew Gross

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

More on this topic

More Islanders

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME