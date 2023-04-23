Islanders pushed to brink of elimination after Game 4 loss to Hurricanes

The Islanders’ season was pushed to the brink on Sunday afternoon because whatever pushback they had – and it wasn’t much – came too late.

Sure, they were frustrated with some of the penalties called against them. But the Islanders lost 5-2 to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of their first-round series at UBS Arena because they were dominated on special teams, couldn’t maintain on-ice discipline and were outworked through the first two periods.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina with the Hurricanes holding a 3-1 series edge.

The Hurricanes, who got 27 saves from Antti Raanta, went 2-for-5 on the power play while the Islanders were 0-for-3 with just two shots.

The Islanders took 11 shots in the third period, finally breaking through as defenseman Adam Pelech got to a loose puck near the crease to bring them within 4-1 at 3:14. Seth Jarvis had made it a four-goal deficit with a breakaway goal at 1:20 of the third period as he got past Brock Nelson.

Mackenzie MacEachern pushed it to 5-1 at 14:01 of the third period but Bo Horvat, with his first point of the series, scored on a shorthanded breakaway at 17:57.

The Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots.

Matt Martin set up the Islanders’ awful second period with a needless roughing penalty against MacEachern after the first-period buzzer as the teams scrummed in front of the Islanders’ bench.

That led to Martin Necas’ power-play goal for a 2-0 lead at 1:15 of the second period as Steven Noesen found him cutting to the far post.

That became 3-0 at 13:30 as the Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho finished a two-on-one rush with MacEachern after Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov flubbed an attempted offensive-zone entry pass.

The Islanders applied early and heavy pressure, taking the first five shots. But the momentum was sapped when Zach Parise was called for goalie interference at 2:41 of the first period despite it appearing defenseman Jalen Chatfield pushed him into Raanta.

That became a five-on-three when defenseman Ryan Pulock was whistled for boarding Jack Drury – who remained on the ice for several minutes before retreating to the Hurricanes’ room – at 3:30. The play was reviewed but remained a two-minute minor instead of a five-minute major.

Still, Jarvis knocked in the puck off the left post at 4:05 of the first period after defenseman Brent Burns flubbed his initial shot.

Meanwhile, the Islanders presented no danger on their two first-period power plays. They were kept from their own five-on-three as Mathew Barzal was called for embellishment after being cross checked by Burns at 8:43 with Jesperi Kotkaniemi already in the Hurricanes’ box.