Islanders' season ends as Hurricanes take Game 6 in overtime

The Islanders will have a long time to think about this one. All offseason.

They could not protect a one-goal lead in the third period — despite being singularly focused on doing so to the detriment of their attack — and their season came to its end with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6 of their first-round series on Friday night before a raucous but ultimately disappointed sell-out crowd at UBS Arena.

Paul Stastny connected from a sharp angle at 6:01 of overtime.

The Islanders, after falling into a 3-1 series deficit with a lethargic 5-2 home loss in Game 4, kept their season going with a stout 3-2 win in Game 5 in Carolina on Tuesday night.

“They’re all Game 7s for us,” right wing Hudson Fasching said. “It’s all we can focus on, taking one day at a time trying to stay alive.”

The Islanders wasted a brilliant performance from Ilya Sorokin, who made 39 saves.

The Hurricanes turned to goalie Frederik Andersen for the first time in the series and their netminder responded with 35 saves.

Trailing 1-0 entering the third period, the Hurricanes kept consistent pressure on Sorokin, outshooting the Islanders 19-5 and finally tying the game as their Sebastian Aho swatted in a rebound at the crease at 9:24.

The Hurricanes also won Game 2 in overtime, 4-3 in Carolina.

Perhaps the Islanders’ biggest offseason question now becomes whether to retain president/general manager Lou Lamoriello, who has guided the franchise to four playoff berths in five seasons. But after gambling heavily by keeping his core group together following last season’s playoff miss, a first-round elimination goes down as a bitter disappointment.

Friday marked the Islanders first-ever elimination game in their new home.

Per team statistician Eric Hornick, the Islanders entered Friday’s win-or-else contest with a 20-7 all-time mark in Game 6s. That included a 17-4 home record, with two of those Game 6 “home” losses coming in 2020 when all playoff games were played either in Toronto or Edmonton because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Islanders were 16-2 in Game 6s at Nassau Coliseum and 1-0 at Barclays Center.

Of course, the last elimination game at the Coliseum was also the last-ever match at the Islanders’ beloved and cramped original home as they beat the Lighting 3-2 in overtime in Game 6 of their NHL semifinal series on June 23, 2021. The Lightning led 2-0 at 12:36 of the second period before the Islanders rallied to force overtime. Anthony Beauvillier ended it at 1:08 of the extra period as the fans joyously littered the ice with tall-boy beer cans and the cheers literally shook the building.

The Islanders, needing the victory, came out with perhaps their best-played period of the series. Certainly their best first period as they took a 1-0 lead on Cal Clutterbuck’s short-side wrist shot from the right circle off a bad Hurricanes’ line change at 9:21.

“When you have the crowd behind you and you’re playing well and the fans are cheering, it definitely brings the best out in you,” center Bo Horvat said. “But obviously we’ve got to give them something to cheer about.”

Sorokin kept the Hurricanes from quickly responding with a gorgeous toe save on defenseman Brady Skjei’s rebound try from the low slot at 10:57. Andersen had opened the game with a calm glove save on Hudson Fasching after he got open low for a feed from Zach Parise.

The Islanders also unveiled a new top power-play unit after practicing it in secret on Thursday as they entered Game 6 1-for-15 on the man advantage. Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho replaced Noah Dobson as the first unit’s quarterback, with Dobson being switched to the second unit.

The Islanders moved the puck better on the power play and generated more chances but still went 0-for-3 with five shots.

Two of those chances came in the second period with the Islanders outshooting the Hurricanes 17-10 in the middle frame. But the Islanders couldn’t extend their lead, with Zach Parise hitting the crossbar on a sharp-angle shot from the right at 11:32.

The Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi hit the crossbar, too, as he was open off the right post at 7:48 of the second period.