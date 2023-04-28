Hurricanes turn to Frederik Andersen in goal for Game 6 vs. Islanders

The Hurricanes turned to goalie Frederik Andersen for Game 6 of their first-round series against the Islanders on Friday night at UBS Arena after Antti Raanta compiled a 3-2 record with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage through the first five games.

Andersen, an impending unrestricted free agent as he completes a two-year, $9 million deal, went 21-11-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage this season. Friday marked his first postseason start for the Hurricanes after missing last season’s playoffs with a torn MCL.

He served as Raanta’s backup in Games 1 and 5 but did not dress for Games 2 and 3 because of illness and Game 4 because of an unspecified injury issue.

Andersen seemed the apparent starter after Thursday’s practice in Raleigh, North Carolina when he manned one net and Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov shared the other one.

But Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour was coy about naming his starter on Friday morning.

“There’s nothing else to have fun about so I’ll let you guys (the media) sweat it out,” Brind’Amour said.

Lineup the same

Lambert kept his lineup intact for Game 6. In fact, the only lineup change Lambert has made in the series was inserting Alexander Romanov for rookie Samuel Bolduc in Game 3 when the defenseman was able to return from a seven-game injury absence.

“I like the configuration,” Lambert said. “And I think we’ve played well so there hasn’t been any reason to change it up.”

One result has been Josh Bailey, the longest-tenured Islander who has played 1,057 games for the franchise, has been a healthy scratch for all six games.

“It’s been a very tough call,” Lambert said. “But we have the lineup.”

Forwards Ross Johnston and Simon Holmstrom, defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, Bolduc and goalie Jakub Skarek also all remained healthy scratches.