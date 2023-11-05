Islanders blow three-goal lead, lose to Hurricanes in overtime

The Islanders couldn’t hold a three-goal lead and that led to a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday at UBS Arena on Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Sebastian Aho scored the winner.

It was the teams’ first meeting since their six-game, first-round series ended at UBS Arena on April 28 with the Islanders heading into the offseason after a 2-1 overtime loss.

The Islanders (5-2-3) ran their point streak to five games (3-0-1) as they played their first match without top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech, who suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday night’s 3-0 win in Washington.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s power-play goal tied the game at 3-3 at 15:27 of the third period with defenseman Scott Mayfield off for hooking Jesper Fast. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov’s shot from the high slot changed directions on Ilya Sorokin (43 saves) at 12:19 of the third period to bring the Hurricanes within 3-2.

The Islanders had another injury scare in the third period with top-line center Bo Horvat, who had two assists before blocking defenseman Brady Skjei’s blast from the left point at 10:27 of the third period. The puck knocked Horvat’s ankle protector off his left skate, leaving Horvat to limp to the bench and then to the team’s room. He returned to the ice five minutes later.

Antti Raanta made 22 saves for the Hurricanes (7-5-0).

Simon Holmstrom pushed the lead to 2-0 at 4:11 of the second period with a shorthanded goal — the Islanders’ second of the season — as he got the puck back from Jean-Gabriel Pageau on a two-on-none rush. It was the Islanders’ first shot of the period.

And they made it 3-0 with their second shot as Horvat, off the left wall, fed Mathew Barzal in the middle at 4:46. It was Barzal’s second goal of the season.

The Islanders had scored two goals on their only two shots in the first period against the Capitals and all three goals on their first five shots.

The Hurricanes cut their deficit to 3-1 at 8:18 of the second period as defenseman Jalen Chatfield connected from the right point through heavy traffic.

Sorokin stopped 14 shots in the first period, including six from close range. He denied Seth Jarvis at the crease at 3:52, then turned aside Teuvo Teravainen, who entered the game with eight goals, from below the circles at 7:07 and 12:48.

It allowed the Islanders to take a 1-0 lead at 17:40 of the first period as the teams skated four-on-four. Barzal left a no-look drop pass for defenseman Noah Dobson, who skated into the Hurricanes’ slot and lifted a backhander.

The Islanders have outscored opponents 6-0 in the first period over their last five games. But they’ve been outscored 5-2 in the third period over their last three games.