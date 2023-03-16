With Jean-Gabriel Pageau's return, Josh Bailey ends up a healthy scratch

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s return to the lineup after a 12-game injury absence has forced coach Lane Lambert to make another regular a healthy scratch.

Josh Bailey, the longest-tenured Islander who is six games short of tying Denis Potvin with the second-most games played in team history at 1,060, took a seat in the press box on Wednesday night against the Ducks at Honda Center.

It marked Bailey’s fifth healthy scratch this season.

Simon Holmstrom, a healthy scratch for Pageau’s return in Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss to the Kings that opened this three-game California swing, was back in the lineup on Pageau’s right wing along with Zach Parise.

“We’ve got a couple of decisions,” Lambert said. “It was just a numbers thing.”

Bailey, who skated on Bo Horvat’s top line against the Kings, has gone three games without a point after putting together a season-high three-game point streak.

Holmstrom, who entered Wednesday with four goals and one assist in 40 games, had been in the lineup for 22 straight games before Tuesday’s healthy scratch.

Struggling again

The Islanders entered Wednesday on a two-game losing streak, having gone 0-for-8 on the power play in the defeats.

“Not getting the puck in the zone,” Lambert said after the Islanders went 0-for-3 against the Kings with just two shots, including two failed third-period man advantages. “They did a really good job on their forecheck and we didn’t do a good enough job on our breakouts.”

Poor zone entries were also an issue during a 3-for-64 power-play slump in December and January.

Overall, the Islanders entered Wednesday ranked 29th in the NHL on the power play at 32-for-194 (16.5%). But they also went 6-for-17 (35.3%) in the first six games after Bo Horvat was acquired from the Canucks during the All-Star break.



