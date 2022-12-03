Cole Bardreau just trying to stay in the moment

Cole Bardreau wasn’t sure he’d get another shot at playing in the NHL.

“When you get to be my age, you think your opportunity might be gone,” said Bardreau, 29. “You’re not going to get another look at it. So I’m just trying to stay in the moment.”

Bardreau logged a team-low 6:00 of ice time as he made his season debut for the Islanders in Friday night’s 4-1 loss to the Predators at UBS Arena. He and fellow AHL stalwart Hudson Fasching were recalled from Bridgeport on Thursday.

Bardreau skated on Casey Cizikas’ fourth line with Matt Martin, doling out two hits but being called for slashing Matt Duchene at 13:01 of the first period. Filip Forsberg scored on the power play at 14:18.

“I thought he brought some energy,” coach Lane Lambert said. “I didn’t like the penalty. He’s an intense player. I thought he played fine.”

Bardreau made his NHL debut in a 10-game stint with the Islanders in 2019-20, scoring his lone goal on a penalty shot.

So close

The Islanders nearly took the early lead at 10:12 of the first period as Anthony Beauvillier, behind the crease, found Anders Lee just above the crease for a one-timer. The puck went off Kevin Lankinen’s arm and stopped on the goal line, where the goalie got his left pad on it.

A video review confirmed the puck did not fully cross the line, though the Islanders wound up with a power play when defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, trying to swipe the puck away from danger, shot it into the crowd.

Isles files

RW Josh Bailey returned after a one-game absence because of an upper-body injury . . . Fs Ross Johnston and Fasching were the healthy scratches . . . RW Cal Clutterbuck (upper body) also was out . . . RW Kyle Palmieri (injured reserve, upper body) missed his fifth game.