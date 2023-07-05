Islanders agree to two-year deal with ex-Ranger Julien Gauthier

Ex-Ranger Julien Gauthier is coming to the Islanders.

The Islanders announced on Wednesday that Gauthier, who split last season between the Rangers and Senators, had agreed to a two-year deal. Also, fellow forwards Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho agreed to one-year, two-way contracts.

The 6-4, 224-pound Gauthier, who will carry a $787,500 average annual value, played 131 games over four seasons with the Rangers with 11 goals and 15 assists, mainly in a bottom-six role. He does have good skating speed but that has not translated into consistent offensive production in 153 NHL games with the Rangers, Senators and Hurricanes (14 goals, 18 assists).

Earning a spot on the Islanders’ roster out of training camp may be difficult for Gauthier presuming Casey Cizikas, Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck and Ross Johnston are all healthy to start the season.

The 5-10, 184-pound Kuhlman, 27, split last season between the Kraken and Jets and has 12 goals and 18 assists in 147 NHL games, including a stint with the Bruins. The 6-1, 186-pound Pinho, 28, played his only two NHL games for the Capitals in 2020-21.