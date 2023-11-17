Islanders fall to Kraken in shootout; losing streak hits seven

SEATTLE – It’s fair to wonder if Lane Lambert’s job is in jeopardy. His Islanders keep making the same mistakes to keep on losing.

More penalty kill failures and bad penalties led to a 4-3 eight-round shootout loss to the Kraken on Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena as the Islanders slide is now 0-4-3.

The Islanders (5-6-5) conclude this four-game Western swing against the Flames on Saturday night and Lambert might not have much time to get this turned around. President/general manager Lou Lamoriello has not made an in-season coaching change with either the Islanders or with the Maple Leafs from 2015-18.

The Islanders have been outscored 16-4 in the third period over their last nine games and their penalty kill has allowed 12 goals on 24 chances over the last seven games. The Kraken were 3 for 4.

Kailer Yamamoto scored the decisive goal in the shootout and defenseman Noah Dobson could not keep the shootout going with the Islanders’ last chance as they dropped to 0-5 in games past regulation. It was the Islanders’ first shootout of the season.

“It’s not going our way at this time of the year,” said goalie Semyon Varlamov, who made 29 saves. “We just need to win one game and turn this thing around.”

Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 shots for the Kraken (6-8-4) — including a save on Horvat going to the crease at 3:49 of overtime — with both teams coming off 4-3 overtime road losses on Wednesday night. The Canucks’ power play was 3-for-6 against the Islanders on Wednesday.

“It just seems to be killing us every night,” Bo Horvat said “We’re just not getting those kills at the right times and they seem to be costing us every mistake we make.”

Dobson had given the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 1:48 of the third period with his power-play one-timer from the blue line through traffic, the Islanders’ second power-play goal of the game.

But Anders Lee was called for slashing at 3:16 and Yamamoto’s power-play backhander at the crease tied it at 3-3 at 4:50.

The Islanders entered Thursday’s match with their penalty kill ranked 29th in the NHL at 37-for-52 (71.2%), having allowed nine power-play goals in their previous six games. Last season, the Islanders were eighth in the league at 82.2%, the third straight season the Islanders’ penalty kill was in the NHL’s top 10.

“We’ve just got to do a good job of staying out of the box,” Casey Cizikas said. “We’ve just got to be smart.”

Way too predictably, the Kraken scored on both of their first-period power-play chances after Lee notched his first point in 11 games by redirecting Horvat’s feed for his own man-advantage goal as the Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period.

But Scott Mayfield swatted the puck into the netting for a delay of game and Matty Beniers tied it at 1-1 with a rising wrist shot to Varlamov’s short side from the left circle at 9:54. Mayfield went back to the box for slashing at 16:35 and Alex Wennberg, at the crease, made it 2-1 at 18:29.

Defensemen Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock were on the ice for both goals, with Pulock failing on clearing attempts each time.

But Pulock started the sequence which led to Cizikas’ backhanded equalizer at the crease off Mathew Barzal’s feed at 14:25 of the second period. The Islanders somehow survived defenseman Sebastian Aho’s hooking call just 30 seconds into the second.