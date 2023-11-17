Islanders coach Lane Lambert has one punishment tool: Limiting ice time

SEATTLE — The hammer Lane Lambert wields as coach is limiting playing time. He made that clear before his struggling Islanders faced the Kraken on Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

The question is whether he starts holding his top players more accountable.

“The biggest tool a coach has is ice time,” Lambert said. “I don’t think there’s any other consideration you can have at this point in time the way it’s going.”

The Islanders have played undisciplined hockey through the 0-4-2 slide they brought into Thursday’s match. Cal Clutterbuck, Anders Lee, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and defensemen Noah Dobson and Scott Mayfield all took avoidable penalties in Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime loss in Vancouver.

Lambert did bench Pierre Engvall for a shift after his costly turnover led to a goal in the Islanders’ 4-2 loss to the Wild at UBS Arena on Nov. 7, then made the top-six left wing a healthy scratch for the next game, a 5-2 loss in Boston two days later.

But, up front, the only change Lambert could make on Thursday was inserting Hudson Fasching after two games as a healthy scratch because Matt Martin (upper body) and Julien Gauthier (illness) were both unavailable to play.

Martin’s rough trip continued after he logged a team-low 7:11 against the Canucks. He was a healthy scratch for the first time this season in the trip-opening 4-1 loss in Edmonton on Monday.

Gauthier has played just twice this season.

Isles files

Former Islanders center Frans Nielsen is in his second season with the Kraken as a player development consultant . . . Defenseman Noah Dobson notched his 100th career assist against the Canucks . . . The Islanders entered Thursday having allowed multiple power play goals in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 14-17, 2019, per team statistician Eric Hornick.