Islanders' Mathew Barzal excited for return to Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE – Any speculation that Mathew Barzal, of Coquitlam, British Columbia, would prefer to play either for the Kraken or the Canucks ended when he agreed to an eight-year, $73.2 million extension with the Islanders during training camp on Oct. 4.

But playing in the Pacific Northwest is still special to Barzal. He dressed for his 400th NHL game on Sunday and scored a first-period goal, the 100th of his career, as the Islanders opened a four-game road trip with their second-ever visit to face the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. They meet the Canucks on Tuesday night.

Barzal played four seasons with Seattle of the Western Hockey League before jumping right to the NHL in 2017. The Thunderbirds won the WHL title that season and qualified for the Memorial Cup.

“A lot of good memories here,” Barzal said. “A lot of good games. A lot of big wins. We won the championship, so that was special. Some of my favorite times in hockey have been here. A lot of my best friends played on that team.”

Barzal said his family and “a lot” of friends would be at Tuesday’s game against the Canucks.

“Definitely one of my favorite trips of the year,” Barzal said.

Isles files

RWs Cal Clutterbuck (upper body) and Kyle Palmieri (upper body) and G Semyon Varlamov (lower body) all remained on injured reserve despite being eligible to be activated. But coach Lane Lambert said all three skated Sunday morning, presumably indicating they are nearing returns. Clutterbuck, who also participated in Saturday’s practice in Seattle, and Palmieri each missed their seventh straight game. Varlamov has missed six games. D Adam Pelech (suspected head injury) and RWs Oliver Wahlstrom (lower body) and Simon Holmstrom (lower body) also remain on injured reserve but did not travel with the Islanders…D Robin Salo remained a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game.